7 Accusations Obasanjo threw at Buhari

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has just accused President Muhammadu Buhari of trying to frame him up with corruption charges and lock him up in jail.

Here are 7 ways Obasanjo put it:

1. Obasanjo says security chiefs have been leaking information to him

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo said: “Impeccable security sources have alleged Chief Obasanjo’s name is on their Watch List and that the security of his life cannot be guaranteed.

“According to these informants, many of who are in the top echelon of the Nation’s security management and close to the corridors of power, the operatives are daily perfecting how to curtail the personal liberties of the former President and hang a crime on him”.

2. The people leaking information to Obasanjo don’t talk carelessly

Obasanjo said; “ordinarily, we would not have dignified these reports with a response but for the fact that many of these informants are not known for flippant and frivolous talks.”

3. Obasanjo says Buhari plans to seize his international passport and lock him up

The statement from Obasanjo contains the following paragraph:

“Buhari intends to seize his international passport and clamp him into detention indefinitely, in order to prevent him from further expressing angst on the pervasive mediocrity in the quality of governance, economic management and in the protection of lives and property by the government”.

4. There is a plan B if the seizure of international passport fails

Obasanjo says; “But, since that (seizing of passport) could expose the government to a swath of international condemnation, embarrassment and outrage, it is said that another plot being hatched is to cause the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to re-open investigation into the activities of Chief Obasanjo’s administration using false witnesses and documents. This will be a re-enactment of the Abacha era in which Chief Obasanjo was one of the principal victims".

5. Obasanjo says he’s ready to face the anti-graft agencies over the $16billion spent on power from 1999 to 2007

“For the record, Chief Obasanjo reiterates his readiness to face probe again after that of the House of Representatives, the Senate, the ICPC, and the EFCC, but before an independent, objective and credible panel of enquiry to account for his stewardship in government and beyond”.

6. Obasanjo says Buhari is running a dictatorship that is going after everyone

His words were: “We are currently in a nation where the Number Three citizen is currently being harangued and the Number Four citizen is facing similar threat within the same government they serve.

“There is a groundswell of our nationals that live in fear that they could be hounded, harassed, maimed or even killed as the battle for 2019 takes this worrisome dimension”.

7. Obasanjo says Buhari plans to persecute him

According to Obasanjo: "The same EFCC that had conducted a clinical investigation on the activities of Obasanjo in and out of government, it was said, would now be made to stand down the existing report that gave Chief Obasanjo a clean bill of health on the probes are now to get him indicted, fair or foul for possible prosecution and persecution like it is being done to real and perceived opponents, enemies and critics of this government”.