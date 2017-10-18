When former president Goodluck Jonathan received Chief Raymond Dokpesi on Tuesday, October 17, in Abuja, he suggested ways that could culminate in the PDP bouncing back from its 2015 trouncing at the polls.

Dokpesi is making whistle stop visits at the homes of elders of Nigeria’s biggest opposition party; as he seeks to contest the chairmanship position of the party at the next elective convention.

Jonathan can’t wait to see the PDP return at the center and here’s how he thinks that goal can be achieved:

1. ‘If we elect the wrong chairman, we are finished’

According to Jonathan, the choice of chairman and national publicity secretary of the PDP is central to the party's immediate goals.

“There are two positions that we must not make mistake on – the positions of the national chairman and that of the national publicity secretary, because I have worn the shoes before and I know where it pinches.

“If we make a mistake as a party and elect a wrong chairman and publicity secretary, we are finished,” Jonathan said.

2. Wanted: Vocal, courageous PDP chairman

If you aren’t vocal and courageous, you needn’t apply for the vacant PDP chairmanship position.

You heard it here first, remember.

Here’s how Jonathan puts it: “This time around we need a very courageous and vocal person to be the chairman”.

3. Jonathan says PDP must win 2019 presidency

“We need such kind of chairman that will galvanise the national committee and also link up with state committees and do the best for the party.

“This is key so that by 2019 when we go for the general elections, the PDP will have majority in the States’ Houses and National Assembly and of course, the PDP must win the Presidency”, the former president said.

4. ‘Present the wrong material and lose’

Jonathan insists that the PDP must field the best possible candidates for elective positions.

“If you present the best material, the chances of your winning election are stronger than when you present a wrong material”, he said.

5. PDP has to be a mature opposition party

Jonathan wants the PDP to be a more mature opposition outfit.

“I am not saying that as an opposition party you must be saying anything you like, no. The PDP is a very mature party.

"We will not go and criticise anyhow but all over the world, the opposition party checkmates the ruling party so that things are done properly, so that there will not be impunity.

“If the opposition party goes to sleep, the ruling party can do anything it likes,” he said

The PDP is being overseen at the moment by caretaker chairman Ahmed Makarfi.