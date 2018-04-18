5 things Falae said about Buhari when he visited Obasanjo

news

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and current chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Chief Olu Falae was at the Obasanjo presidential library in Abeokuta on April 17, 2018, for a private meeting with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

After the closed door meeting, Falae had a brief chat with journalists. Here are five things he said:

1. Falae is still friends with Buhari

In the words of the former presidential candidate; “President Buhari is my friend. Once upon a time, you will recall that I raised his hand at the Adamasingba Stadium in Ibadan, asking people to vote for him because he said he would restructure Nigeria. So, it is not a personal matter”.

2. Falae says Buhari has performed poorly

“You know and I know that the present government has not done well”, he said.

3. Killer herdsmen crisis is proof that Buhari has failed, he says

According to Falae; “the primary responsibility of government is to protect the lives of its citizens. This government is not doing so.

“People continue to be killed and slaughtered every night and any government that cannot stop that has failed”.

On Monday, September 21, 2015, Falae was kidnapped by persons suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

In January of 2018, persons suspected to be Fulani herdsmen burnt down Falae's farm in Ondo.

4. Falae just wants Buhari eased out

He says the plan is “doing whatever is possible to ease out President Buhari for his own sake and for the sake of Nigeria.”

5. Falae was in Obasanjo’s library for serious business

“I am here to visit Papa Olusegun Obasanjo…to exchange views with him to see whether we can make any contribution towards the elimination of the threat that we are now facing.

“What I am taking away from here is a confirmation on the fact that most Nigerians are united in wanting a change for the better", he said