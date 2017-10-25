40 Senators donate 1,260 bags of rice to Kogi civil servants

As part of efforts to alleviate the sufferings of workers in Kogi state, some Senators have donated a total of 1,260 bags pf rice to the civil servants.

The state government under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello has been accused of owing workers over twelve-month salaries.

Addressing journalists after plenary on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, Senator Dino Melaye noted that the donations would help “ameliorate the satanic manifestation of the Yahaya Bello administration.”

According to Senator Melaye, Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu donated 100 bags while the Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan donated 30 bags of rice.

Senators Philip Aduda (30 bags of rice), Tayo Alasoadura (20 bags of rice), Obinna Ogba (20 bags of rice), Ibn Na'Allah (20 bags of rice), Ibrahim Gobir (50 bags of rice) Atai Aidoko Ali (70 bags of rice) and Peter Nwaoboshi.

Also, Senators Umaru Kurfi (20 bags), Adamu Aliero (50 bags), Danjuma Goje (50 bags), Bayero Nafada (30 bags), Sam Anyanwu (20 bags), Buruji Kashamu (50 bags), Laa Danjuma (15 bags), Rose Oko (20 bags) and Fatima Raji Rasaki (10 bags).

Others are, Senators Suleiman Adokwe (10 bags), Ben Bruce (10 bags) Jerry Oseni (20 bags), Isa Shuaibu (40 bags), Ahmed Ogembe (30 bags), Albert Bassey (20 bags), Mustapha Bukar (20 bags), Yusuf A. Yusuf (15 bags) and Buka Kaka Bashir (20 bags).

Senators Abdullahi Ginmel (20 bags), Malam Ali Wakili (20 bags), Ovie Omo-Agege (5 bags), Barau Jibril (10 bags), Adeola Solomon (20 bags), Rafiu Ibrahim (30 bags), Stella Oduah (30 bags), Sonni Ogbuoji (10 bags), Shaaba Lafiaji (20 bags), Francis Alimekhena (20 bags), Matthew Urhoghide (20 bags) and Biodun Olujimi (20 bags).

Melaye said Senator Philip Aduda had donated 10 bags of fertilizers to farmers in the state.

Melaye noted that other lawmakers would make more donations within the week.

He therefore, called on the leadership of Nigerian Labour Congress in Kogi state to coordinate the distribution of the relief materials.

Pulse recalls that the state NLC had in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the National Emergency Management Agency to send relief materials to civil servants in the state.