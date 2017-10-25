Home > News > Politics >

40 Senators donate 1,260 bags of rice to Kogi civil servants

Unpaid Salaries 40 Senators donate 1,260 bags of rice to Kogi civil servants

Senator Dino Melaye said the donations would help ameliorate the 'satanic manifestation of the Yahaya Bello administration.'

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Nigerian senate during plenary play

The Nigerian senate during plenary

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As part of efforts to alleviate the sufferings of workers in Kogi state, some Senators have donated a total of 1,260 bags pf rice to the civil servants.

The state government under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello has been accused of owing workers over twelve-month salaries.

Addressing journalists after plenary on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, Senator Dino Melaye noted that the donations would help “ameliorate the satanic manifestation of the Yahaya Bello administration.”

Senator Dino Melaye play

Senator Dino Melaye

 

According to Senator Melaye, Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu donated 100 bags while the Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan donated 30 bags of rice. 

Senators Philip Aduda (30 bags of rice), Tayo Alasoadura (20 bags of rice), Obinna Ogba (20 bags of rice), Ibn Na'Allah  (20 bags of rice), Ibrahim Gobir (50 bags of rice) Atai Aidoko Ali  (70 bags of rice) and Peter Nwaoboshi

Also, Senators Umaru Kurfi (20 bags), Adamu Aliero (50 bags), Danjuma Goje (50 bags), Bayero Nafada (30 bags), Sam Anyanwu (20 bags), Buruji Kashamu (50 bags), Laa Danjuma (15 bags), Rose Oko (20 bags) and Fatima Raji Rasaki (10 bags).

ALSO READ: Kogi workers have become IDPs under Yahaya Bello, says Dino Melaye

Others are, Senators Suleiman Adokwe (10 bags), Ben Bruce (10 bags) Jerry Oseni (20 bags), Isa Shuaibu (40 bags), Ahmed Ogembe (30 bags), Albert Bassey (20 bags), Mustapha Bukar (20 bags), Yusuf A. Yusuf (15 bags) and Buka Kaka Bashir (20 bags).

Senators Abdullahi Ginmel (20 bags), Malam Ali Wakili (20 bags), Ovie Omo-Agege (5 bags), Barau Jibril (10 bags), Adeola Solomon (20 bags), Rafiu Ibrahim (30 bags), Stella Oduah (30 bags), Sonni Ogbuoji (10 bags), Shaaba Lafiaji (20 bags), Francis Alimekhena (20 bags), Matthew Urhoghide  (20 bags) and Biodun Olujimi (20 bags).

Melaye said Senator Philip Aduda had donated 10 bags of fertilizers to farmers in the state.

Melaye noted that other lawmakers would make more donations within the week. 

He therefore, called on the leadership of Nigerian Labour Congress in Kogi state to coordinate the distribution of the relief materials.

Pulse recalls that the state NLC had in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the National Emergency Management Agency to send relief materials to civil servants in the state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics and investigative reporting. Goodness believes that simple things are beautiful. Contact her via email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari President speaks on 2 biggest obstacles to 2019 electionbullet
2 Jonathan, IBB The moment ex presidents met in Minnabullet
3 Maina Senate sets up committee to probe ex-pension chief's reinstatementbullet

Related Articles

Dino Melaye 5 Times senator attacked Buhari and his appointees
Melaye Senator wants mandatory mental health tests for political appointees
Dino Melaye INEC awaits Court of Appeal decision on Senator's recall
Dino Melaye INEC vows to proceed with Senator’s recall according to law
Pulse Opinion Dino Melaye should hug INEC's Ghana-Must-Go bags in peace
Dino Melaye Senator frustrates recall process in court, moves to Appeal Court
Maina Buhari is surrounded by caterpillars and cankerworms, says Dino Melaye

Politics

President Muhammadu Buhari
2018 Budget FEC meeting postponed till Thursday to prepare bill
Ahmed Makarfi
PDP Party fixes December 9 for national convention
INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu at the commission's Communication Policy Review workshop in Kaduna state on Monday, June 5, 2017.
INEC Electoral body is involved in 419 cases – Chairman
The Chairman of the PDP caretaker committee - Ahmed Makarfi
PDP NCC has no power beyond decisions of convention – Makarfi