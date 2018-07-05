3 things Emmanuel Macron taught Nigerian politicians

news

France President Emmanuel Macron spent two days in Nigeria, dishing out charm offensives by the bucket load and feeling cool with the nation’s hipsters and millennials.

Macron also left quite some lessons for the Nigerian politician. We picked out three for the discerning.

1. It’s actually possible to fix roads and on time

Days before Macron arrived Nigeria, the Lagos State government went to work at a frenetic pace.

The roads leading to the Afrika Shrine of the Kutis were fixed, the entire Afrika Shrine environ was given a facelift and the Lagos State traffic control personnel were on their best behavior.

Police officers looked sharp and looked the part. Lagos was putting on a show for one of the most powerful leaders of the free world.

Lagos is famous for its horrible, pot-hole ridden inner city roads. It’s a chore to find stretches of good roads linking the other in the suburbs of Iyana-Ipaja, Ikeja, Surulere, Ogba, Yaba, Obalende, Okokomaiko or Somolu.

However, in a week, Agidingbi (where the Afrika Shrine) is located, wore a new look because Macron was coming to town; and the whole of Ikeja was rid of refuse.

If Macron taught us anything, it is that the Lagos State government and other State governments can actually fix inner city roads and on time too. Impressive.

2. Young people deserve a chance in Nigerian politics

Macron was born in 1977, the same year now President Buhari was serving as Petroleum Minister. Buhari was military president from 1983 to 1985 before he was sacked by a coup. Macron was eight years old at the time of the coup.

It’s 2018 and Buhari is President of Nigeria and Macron who was in diapers in the 70s and 80s, is pumping fists and taking pictures with Buhari as a world leader in his own right.

It says a lot about our political system that young Nigerians have been shut out of the decision making organs of the biggest political parties through the years.

Chaps in Macron’s age bracket like Fela Durotoye and Kingsley Moghalu are being told to run as local government chairmen or legislators before dreaming of becoming presidents.

In Nigeria, politics really belongs to the geriatrics and the likes of Macron don't stand a chance here.

3. Macron answered questions like he knows what he’s talking about

Emmanuel Macron was at home as he took questions from the audience at the Afrika Shrine and from the media at the Villa. He had answers at the tip of his fingers without mumbling or looking at a piece of paper.

Your favorite Nigerian politician could never.