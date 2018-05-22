Home > News > Politics >

3 reasons why northern group wants Buhari to abandon re-election

Buhari 3 reasons why northern group wants president to abandon re-election

A coalition of northern groups has asked Buhari and Atiku not to contest for presidency in 2019. They actually gave 3 reasons.

  • Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking re-election but northern youths don't want him to
The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to abandon their presidential bids and exit the political stage.

CNG’s position was contained in a communiqué issued shortly after the end of a two-day summit.

The summit held at the Arewa House, Kaduna on Monday, May 21, 2018.

Here are 3 reasons the CNG gave for why it is issuing red cards to Buhari and Atiku ahead of the 2019 vote.

1. Buhari and Atiku are above 70 years of age

According to the CNG, “This is our own opinion and advice to somebody whom we feel is a father to us. Anybody above 70 years should not contest.”

Asked whether the advice applies to Atiku, a spokesperson for the CNG responded, “it extends to anybody above that age (70).”

Buhari is 75 years old. Atiku is 71 years of age.

2. Buhari and Atiku belong to the leadership elite who have failed Nigerians

The communique contained the following words: “Frustrated young Nigerians, having paid their dues in the national development effort, have been manifestly left to suffer from the suffocating consequences of the prevailing exclusive and defeatist leadership selection process being imposed on the country over the years by succeeding ruling elites”.

3. Buhari isn’t the only one with integrity, whatever happened to mentors?

Buhari’s supporters often cite his integrity as the president’s enduring currency, but CNG believes integrity can be transferred and learned.

The group says: “We have advised him (Buhari) to look for younger person who has the integrity like him to run for the presidency.

“Anybody above 70 years of age should give way to younger generation.

"The advice became imperative in view of the fact that Buhari and Abubakar who are both in their 70s participated in debates that gave birth to the current national arrangement that is largely acknowledged as having failed our national aspirations”.

Oh well…

