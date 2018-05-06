2019: PDP will not be intimidated — Secondus

news

Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the party will not be intimidated ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Secondus, who spoke at the PDP South-West Zonal rally on Saturday in Osogobo, said that the party was on a rescue mission, adding that members would work hard to win the 2019 general elections.

He also expressed optimism that the party would win the forthcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun.

Also speaking, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar urged party members to be united ahead of the 2019 elections.

Abubakar said that the party would do everything possible to wrestle power from the APC-led Federal Government in 2019.

A former governor of Jigawa, Alhaji Sule Lamido, said members of the party must be prepared ahead of the general elections

”I know you and you know me, let’s prepare for 2019 general elections,’’ he said.

Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti, on his part, said the party was adequately prepared for the Ekiti, Osun and 2019 general elections.

Fayose said that the party would give a good fight during the general elections.

Meanwhile, officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission , Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the police had a hectic time in controlling human and vehicular traffic during the rally.

Party members from South-West states in their large numbers trooped to Osogbo in convoys of vehicles with the party’s flag and different campaign posters of their candidates.

There was tight security at the Freedom Park venue of the rally as Armoured Personnel Carriers with armed security men and officers were stationed at strategic locations.