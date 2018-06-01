Home > News > Politics >

2019 Election: Reps kick against use of electronic voting

2019 Election Reps kick against use of electronic voting

The rejection was sequel to a bill, which seeks to amend the provisions of the Electoral Act, considered by the Committee of the Whole.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lawmaker stoned in Taraba after donating motorcycles and car play

The House of Reps

(sweetcrudereports)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, rejected the use of electronic voting system in the forthcoming 2019 General Elections.

The rejection was sequel to a bill, which seeks to amend the provisions of the Electoral Act, considered by the Committee of the Whole.

The lawmakers, however, approved the use of smart card readers for accreditation before elections are conducted in any polling unit across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Bill for an Act to Amend the Provisions of the Electoral Act, No. 6, 2010 to further improve the Electoral Process and for Related Matters has 41 clauses.

The lawmakers, in their submission, removed the amendment in the bill which seeks to introduce the use of electronic voting into the Electoral Act.

They resolved that while an electronic instrument; the card reader, will be used only for accreditation, the voting will be strictly done manually.

During the consideration, Rep Chinda Ogundu (Rivers-PDP) had sought to add a new amendment that the election in any polling unit should be suspended if the card reader malfunctioned until another functional card reader is brought.

The amendment reads: ‘’The presiding officer shall use the smartcard reader for accreditation of voters. Where the smartcard fails in any unit, the election in that unit will be suspended and conducted within 24 hours.

This, however, triggered reactions from some of the lawmakers, who warned of the delay such suspension would cause.

Reacting, the Deputy Speaker, Mr Yusuf Lasun (Osun-APC), who presided over the section, said:’’If the card reader fails to read in a polling unit, that means you are delaying result of the election in the entire ward.”

Ogundu, on his part, argued that there would be no delay except in cases where the result from the polling unit would affect the entire ward’s outcome.

If that unit’s result will not affect the entire outcome, INEC doesn’t have to go back. But if it will affect the outcome, their (INEC) policy is that they must go back to do the accreditation with a card reader and conduct the election,” he said.

They also proposed for the disqualification of a candidate if he or she is found to have filed fake documents for his qualification, while his party would pay a fine of N1 million.

The proposal also seeks to disqualify the candidate from participating in a fresh election in cases where the initial election has been conducted.

However, the House did not pass the bill as there are two clauses in it awaiting approval.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion We are officially tired of Dino Melaye's dramabullet
2 Melaye All the drama when Dino ‘decamped from APC to PDP'bullet
3 Fayemi Buhari's minister finally resignsbullet

Related Articles

In Imo State Tony Nwulu accepts youth group request to run for ‎governorship
2019 Election PDP warns Buhari’s relatives in INEC
Politics Nigeria has reduced age limits to allow young people contest in elections
Buhari President’s popularity will ensure victory of APC in 2019 – Rep. Bago
Mauricio Macri Argentina's president vetoes curbs on utility prices amid IMF talks
In Italy Populists launch bid to resurrect government coalition
In Lagos State INEC receives 166,575 PVCs, distributes over 4,000 in 1 week-REC
Strategy Here are 7 things to look forward to at the FT Nigeria Summit 2018
Fela Durotoye Presidential aspirant vows to create 12 million jobs in 4 years

Politics

President Buhari signs Not Too Young To Run Bill.
Not Too Young To Run Democratic victory for Nigerian youths - PDP
Tony Nwulu commends Buhari, says assent of the bill is a victory for Nigerian youths
Buhari Tony Nwulu commends President on Not Too Young To Run Bill
APC accuses Governor Okorocha of anti-party activities
Okorocha APC accuses Governor of anti-party activities
2019 Election: PDP warns Buhari’s relatives in INEC
2019 Election PDP warns Buhari’s relatives in INEC