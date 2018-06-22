Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

2019: Atiku notifies PDP of his presidential aspiration

2019 Election Atiku notifies PDP of his presidential aspiration

Abubakar, a top member of the party, made the call during his visit to the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja on Friday to formally notified PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) of his aspiration.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
6 times Atiku showed loyalty to Arsenal FC play

The loyalty extended by the Atiku to the Arsenal football club is currently unmatched by any other politician.

(allAfrica)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Vice President,  Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has notified People Democratic Party (PDP) of his intention to contest the 2019 presidential poll and called for free, fair and transparent primaries.

Abubakar, a top member of the party, made the call during his visit to the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja on Friday to formally notified PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) of his aspiration.

He said free and transparent primaries would boost the party’s chances in the presidential election as well as restore its lost glory.

Abubakar commended the party for the conduct of a free and fair primary election which produced its candidate for the July 14 governorship poll in Ekiti.

He pledged to work in the interest of the party, whether he won or lost its ticket.

“Whether I become the presidential candidate or not, I want to assure you that I will always discharge my obligations to this party.

“If we can sustain the kind of primary that we had in Ekiti, there is no doubt that this party will be on its way to regaining the pre-eminence in power that we were known for,” Abubakar said.

Responding, PDP National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus, reiterated the commitment of his leadership to conduct credible primaries ahead of 2019 general elections, saying that the party was prepared to govern Nigeria.

“The PDP NWC and the National Executive Committee (NEC) has vowed to return this party to power in line with the vision of the founding fathers.

“That is why we rebranded and repositioned to remove every shade of impunity or imposition.

“PDP is prepared to govern Nigeria. We are prepared to offer equal opportunity to all,’’ he said.

Secondus commended Abubakar for canvassing support across the country, urging him to continue spreading such good will messages.

“I urge you to continue with your civil message you spread across the country. I also advise other aspirants to go forth with their messages across the country,’’ he added.

The chairman condemned what he termed as President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s “biased fight against corruption”.

He urged the media to tell the world the truth about Nigeria, saying “only the truth can save the country”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Obasanjo Former President says no one can intimidate himbullet
2 nPDP Mass defection looms in APC as Buhari 'rejects' meeting Saraki,...bullet
3 Ekiti Election How federal government plans to defeat PDP, Fayosebullet

Related Articles

Atiku Ex-VP visits Jonathan in Bayelsa [PHOTOS]
Atiku Will ex Vice President be arrested if he visits the United States?
Pulse Opinion Why Nigeria's SARS problem is not ending anytime soon
Buhari President doesn't want a meeting with nPDP, here's why
Oshiomhole Here's why Buhari is backing ex governor for APC chairmanship
Atiku Ex-VP advises APC to accept defeat like Jonathan if it loses in Ekiti
Politics 10 things you need to know in markets this week and the 2018 budget
Femi Falana Lawyer threatens to sue political parties over nomination fees
2019 PDP asks presidential aspirants to pay N12m

Politics

Army says soldiers will be on standby for Rivers LG elections
Nyesom Wike Rivers LG Polls: Rivers governor commends RSIEC
Here's why Buhari is backing Oshiomhole for APC chairmanship
Oshiomhole How ex Edo Governor became APC Chairman in waiting
PDP will collapse when I become APC chairman - Oshiomhole
APC Chairmanship Oshiomhole unopposed as Ebri withdraws
Ajimobi says Nigerians are too forgetful of how bad things were before APC
Abiola Ajimobi 6,800 delegates to vote at APC Convention