Zimbabwe-based Kwese TV begins operations in Taraba

Zimbabwe-based Kwese TV begins operations in Taraba

Kwese TV is a pay satellite television that gives customers the opportunity to subscribe for three days, seven days and 30 days, according to their needs.

A Zimbabwe-based high definition Television-Kwese TV on Thursday officially commenced operations in Jalingo, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mr Emeka Chinweokwu, the mega dealer of the satellite TV in Taraba, noted at the occasion that the world had gone from manual to digital.

He stressed the need to bring information to the door steps of the people for greater accomplishments.

Chinweokwu explained that Kwese TV had channels that would restore the lost family values and teach people business tips in the comfort of their homes.

‘‘The official inauguration we are witnessing today is a deliberate attempt to keep Taraba people abreast with the competitive digital world which offers a lot of opportunities.

‘‘Kwese TV offers customers a unique package of paying for three days, seven days and 30 days for convenience,’’ he said.

In his speech, Mr Mazeli Joseph, the National Head of Sales of the organisation, said Kwese TV was poised to offering the best content for the entire family.

Joseph explained that customers would enjoy the luxury of watching different channels at the parlour, bedroom and office using the accompanying gadgets.

He thanked the people of the state for the show of interest in the product, saying they would have value for their money.

