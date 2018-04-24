Home > News > Local >

Zamfara lawmaker loses 9 family members in fatal car crash

Yarkufoji Zamfara lawmaker loses 3 children, 4 grandchildren, 2 sisters in car accident

10 people were killed in a head-on collision between a Volkswagen Golf car and a Coca-Cola truck.

A member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Saidu Yarkufoji, lost nine members of his family in a car accident that happened along Sokoto-Gusau road on Sunday, April 22, 2018.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Zamfara Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed that 10 people were killed in the head-on collision between a Volkswagen Golf car and a Coca-Cola truck.

The lawmaker, representative of the Bakura State Constituency, lost three biological children, four grandchildren and two sisters in the accident. His driver, the only male victim of the accident, was the tenth casualty in the fatal crash.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Route Commander, Nasiru Ahmed, the other two people who were in the car with the victims sustained various degrees of injuries  and were still receiving treatment at Yariman Bakura Special Hospital, Gusau.

