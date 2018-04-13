Home > News > Local >

Zamfara killings: Anka emirate orders 3 days fasting

Zamfara Killings Anka emirate orders 3 days fasting

Gunmen on Wednesday attacked Kuru-Kuru and Jarkuka villages in the area, killed 26 people and injured many.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
More 30 buried in Zamfara after bandit attack play

Mass burial

(Vanguard)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Anka emirate council in Zamfara has declared three days mourning and directed the people to fast for three days to seek Allah’s intervention over insecurity in the area.

Gunmen on Wednesday attacked Kuru-Kuru and Jarkuka villages in the area, killed 26 people and injured many.

Two weeks earlier, no fewer than 30 people were killed in a similar attack on Bawar-Daji village in area.

Waziri of Anka, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa, told newsmen in the community on Friday, that the measures followed stemmed from a meeting of the emirate council and all stakeholders in the area.

We held several meetings with our people and all stakeholders in Anka emirate. We have declared three days mourning.

“We also urge our people to carry out three days fasting to seek Allah’s intervention to address security challenges facing the area.

“We are so disturbed with this issue; we noticed negligence from security agencies, because the agencies mostly come at late hour when damage has been done”, he said.

Inuwa pointed out that security personnel were poorly equipped to face the sophisticated weapons used by hoodlums.

“As we all know, on March 26, 2018, there was attack at Bawar-Daji village where 47 people were killed and seven people injured.

“Two weeks after, on April 4, 2018, we had similar attack at Kuru-Kuru village where another 26 people were killed.

“We noticed laxity from security agencies in addressing these challenges. We are calling on government to re-double its efforts in addressing the challenges.

“We urged our people to ensure intensified surveillance and report any suspicious movement and activities to the authorities in order to address the situation,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Offa Watch footage of bank robbery that claimed over 30 livesbullet
2 Shehu Sani 'I was tortured to frame Senator for murder' - Suspectbullet
3 Pulse Opinion This is why it was so easy for robbers to kill 30 in Offabullet

Related Articles

Herdsmen How cattle farmers killed 50 in Zamfara, Taraba, Benue
In Nigeria Gunmen kill 26 in attacks on herding villages
In Zamfara Many feared dead as gunmen attack two villages
Buhari Northern elders want Arewa pastors who visited President treated like Judas
Zamfara Killings NEMA donates relief materials to deceased families
In Zamfara 2 soldiers killed in gun battle with bandits, 21 arrested
In Zamfara 2 soldiers killed during gun battle with armed bandits
In Zamfara Bawan Daji attack: Gov. Yari gives security agents ‘ shoot on sight’ order
In Zamfara More than 30 buried after bandit attack
Osinbajo Full text of VP's address at Tinubu event

Local

Deji Adeyanju during the protest at the EFCC head office in Abuja demanding the extradition of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke
In Abuja Police deny arresting activist
Boko Haram has abducted more than 1,000 children since 2013
UNICEF Boko Haram has abducted more than 1,000 children since 2013
A Congolese health worker prepares to vaccinate a resident against yellow fever outside a church in Gombe district of the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Ross
Yellow Fever FG solicits WHO’s support on establishment of regional laboratory
Personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.
NSCDC Agency arrests 8 suspected Boko Haram kingpins, prosecutes over 100 vandals