Zamfara killings: Anka emirate orders 3 days fasting

Anka emirate council in Zamfara has declared three days mourning and directed the people to fast for three days to seek Allah’s intervention over insecurity in the area.

Gunmen on Wednesday attacked Kuru-Kuru and Jarkuka villages in the area, killed 26 people and injured many.

Two weeks earlier, no fewer than 30 people were killed in a similar attack on Bawar-Daji village in area.

Waziri of Anka, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa, told newsmen in the community on Friday, that the measures followed stemmed from a meeting of the emirate council and all stakeholders in the area.

“We held several meetings with our people and all stakeholders in Anka emirate. We have declared three days mourning.

“We also urge our people to carry out three days fasting to seek Allah’s intervention to address security challenges facing the area.

“We are so disturbed with this issue; we noticed negligence from security agencies, because the agencies mostly come at late hour when damage has been done”, he said.

Inuwa pointed out that security personnel were poorly equipped to face the sophisticated weapons used by hoodlums.

“As we all know, on March 26, 2018, there was attack at Bawar-Daji village where 47 people were killed and seven people injured.

“Two weeks after, on April 4, 2018, we had similar attack at Kuru-Kuru village where another 26 people were killed.

“We noticed laxity from security agencies in addressing these challenges. We are calling on government to re-double its efforts in addressing the challenges.

“We urged our people to ensure intensified surveillance and report any suspicious movement and activities to the authorities in order to address the situation,” he said.