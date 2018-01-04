Home > News > Local >

Zamfara Govt wants scholars to glorify Qur’an with teachings

Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, Zamfara state Governor play

Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, Zamfara state Governor

(Punch)
Zamfara Government has urged scholars in the state to impact the knowledge of glorifying the Holy Qur’an among the Muslim community.

The acting Governor of the state, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, made the call at the opening ceremony of the 21st State Annual Qur’an Recitation Competition in Gusau on Thursday.

Wakkala, who described Zamfara as “the best state in Qur’an tajjawid and memorisation in the country and even beyond”, stressed that the Holy Qur’an was not a book that people could toy with anyhow.

He said it was a book that contained complete way and ways of man’s life and everything on earth as ordained by Almighty Allah “and as such, the Holy Qur’an should be securely kept at a clean place.”

He said the state recently emerged overall winner at the international Qur’an recitation competition held in Saudi Arabia.

He, therefore, urged scholars to educate people on the importance of glorifying the Holy Qur’an.

He urged the recitation contestants to be God fearing and hard working so that both their locality and state would be proud of them.

He also urged the judges to be just in their duties to sustain the state’s success. 

