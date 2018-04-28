Home > News > Local >

Zakkat commission disburses N2m to needy in Sokoto

In Sokoto Zakkat commission disburses N2m to needy

Malam Lawal Maidoki, the chairman of the commission who disclosed this while speaking to newsmen, said that the amount came through donations from individuals.

  • Published:
Aminu Tambuwal play

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal

(PM News)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Commission on Saturday disbursed N2 million Zakkat (alms) to 50 less-privileged persons in the state.

Malam Lawal Maidoki, the chairman of the commission who disclosed this while speaking to newsmen, said that the amount came through donations from individuals.

He said that beneficiaries would get the sum of N 40,000, each, with a mandate to be invested in any business of their choices.

He added that the commission would also distribute 100 bags of wheat to diabetes patients across the state.

He said that each of the diabetes patients would be supported with one bag of wheat and N10,000 to buy beans as well as other necessary utensils.

Maidoki said that the gesture was part of the state government’s efforts to support the healthcare of the citizens.

He said that the commission would remain committed to supporting the healthcare delivery of the less-privileged in the society.

We will continue in our core mandate to assist the needy and less privileged in the society,” Maidoki said.

He said said that four people would benefit from Zakkat of some animals donated to the commission by Sen. Aliyu Wamakko.

He said that the animals to be disbursed included three cows and a sheep.

He added that the beneficiaries of the cows would get transport fares of N5,000 each, while the beneficiary of the sheep got additional cash of N20, 000. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari Senators call for President's impeachment over $496m jet purchasebullet
2 Adeyemo Oyo Speaker dies of suspected heart attack at 47bullet
3 Melaye Senator cries out from hospital bed about police maltreatmentbullet

Related Articles

Aminu Tambuwal Governor donates 1,000 bags of grains to widows, others
Zakat Kano state calls on wealthy Muslims to give to the poor
Ramadan rana ta 27 Abun daya kamata ka sani game da zakkat-ul-fitr
Ramadan Sokoto Govt to spend N751m on orphans
Sa’ad Abubakar Sultan of Sokoto says begging has no basis in Islam
In Jigawa Emir stresses importance of Zakat, distributes N5.7m grains
Sam Adeyemi 18 things Daystar Pastor says about mental health/illness
Aminu Tambuwal  Sokoto Governor to ban street begging
In Sokoto Tambuwal donates clothes to needy
In Sokoto Zakkat Committee spends N48m on treatment of 6,965 mentally ill persons-Chairman.

Local

Bauchi government declares public holiday for Buhari's visit
Buhari President commends Adenuga for creating jobs for Nigerians, salutes him at 65
Atiku vows to probe Buhari if he becomes President
Atiku Abubakar Ex-VP vows to probe Buhari if he becomes President
FG to reposition Federal Training Centres in 6 geo-political zones – Perm. Sec.
Ndubuisi Osuji FG to reposition Federal Training Centres in 6 geo-political zones – Perm. Sec.
Army arrest suspected mastermind of herdsmen killings
Buhari Historical books, service to humanity – President