Daughter of the President, Zahra Buhari-Indimi has opened up on the bike accident involving her brother, Yusuf.

Zahra who took to Instagram on Thursday, December 28, 2017, appreciated Nigerians for their kind wishes for Yusuf.

She assured Nigerians that her brother, Yusuf, was in a better condition.

“#GetWellSoonYusuf

“Thank you all for the kind messages. Yusuf is doing better. Alhamdulillah,” she wrote.

Yusuf Buhari’s accident

Yusuf had sustained injuries on his head and limbs after a bike accident at the Gwarimpa area of Abuja on Tuesday, December 26, 2017.

Similarly, Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu stated on Wednesday, December 27, 2018 that Yusuf Buhari had undergone surgery and is in a stable condition.

"Yusuf Buhari had a bike accident last night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.

"The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son," Shehu said.

According to reports, Yusuf may be flown abroad for further medical attention.