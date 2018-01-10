news

Yusuf Buhari, an only son of President Muhammadu Buhari, is set to be flown to Germany for better medical care, according to reports.

Yusuf was involved in an accident on December 26, 2017, as he rode his power bike alongside friends in the Gwarinpa area of Abuja.

A day after the crash, Pulse reported that Yusuf had been left critically injured and plans were underway to fly him abroad for better medical care—with Germany initially mooted as a possible destination.

Denial

On December 28, 2017, TheCable reported that Yusuf had actually been flown out of the country in an air ambulance with oxygen support.

However, the presidency immediately denied that report.

Yusuf fractured head and limb in the accident and was first checked into the Cedacrest Hospital, Abuja, where he has been receiving treatment till this day.

A team of indigenous doctors have been working to nurse Yusuf back to good health. The president's son was reportedly in stable condition.

Germany

According to SaharaReporters, "Yusuf will be transferred tonight to St. Josefs Hospital in Wiesbaden, Germany where he will receive comprehensive treatment that may last for weeks.

"Yusuf will be accompanied by his mother, Aisha Buhari, the daughter of the President, Mrs. Halima Buhari-Sheriff, the personal physician to the first lady, Dr. Kamal Mohammed and three other aides. Medical sources said Yusuf had remained largely unresponsive to treatment at Cedarcrest Hospital where he was first taken after the bike accident in Abuja".

Pulse couldn't immediately verify SaharaReporters' version of events. Presidential spokespersons Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina hadn't picked their calls before this story was published.