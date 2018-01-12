Home > News > Local >

Yusuf Buhari discharged from hospital

Yusuf Buhari President's son discharged from hospital

The hospital said Yusuf has made remarkable progress in his recovery.

Yusuf Buhari discharged from Cedarcrest hospital play

Yusuf Buhari, President Buhari's son, was involved in a power bike accident

President Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf, has been discharged from Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja where he has been receiving treatment for injuries sustained in a motorbike accident on December 26, 2017.

Yusuf broke a limb and sustained an injury to the head on Boxing Day and has been hospitalised at Cedarcrest in the Federal Capital Territory since the accident.

Buhari's son, Yusuf, suffers head injury in bike accident

According to a statement issued by the hospital on Friday, January 12, 2018, it announced that Yusuf is ready for discharge after making remarkable progress in his recovery.

The statement read, "Mr. Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari, son of His Excellency President Buhari, was admitted into Cedarcrest Hospitals Abuja in the late hours of the 26th of December 2017, following injuries sustained as a rider of a motorcycle. Following initial stabilisation, he was taken into intensive care. He underwent successful emergency surgical operations the following morning carried out by our team of neurosurgeons and orthopaedic surgeons.

"Over the following week, his condition improved remarkably and he was transferred from intensive care to the ward. He has remained stable ever since and has continued to make remarkable progress. He is now ready to be discharged.

"His extremely speedy response to treatment so far is testimony to the world-class early care he has received here in Cedarcrest, Abuja."

Only Yusuf was involved in accident

President Muhammadu Buhari and his son Yusuf, during a visit to the President's farm in Daura, Katsina State.

President Muhammadu Buhari and his son Yusuf, during a visit to the President's farm in Daura, Katsina State.

The hospital further addressed some false stories that have been reported about the accident and events that followed it.

Contrary to media reports that Yusuf crashed with a friend, the hospital commented that the president's son was the only one involved in the accident.

The statement read, "There was only one person involved in this incident. No one else required treatment for this incident or its aftermath. Yusuf's friend was not involved in the accident and did not sustain any injuries whatsoever."

The hospital also dismissed reports that First Lady, Aisha Buhari was treated for shock in the aftermath of the accident, remarking that it never happened.

