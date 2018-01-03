Home > News > Local >

Yuletide :  FRSC records six auto crashes in Sokoto

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has recorded six road accidents that involved seven vehicles and 62 people during Christmas and new year celebrations in Sokoto state.

State Sector Commander, Mr Sani Hamzat, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday that two persons died while 42 others sustained various degrees of injuries in the crashes which occurred at various sections in the state.

Hamzat said that the excessive overloading, over speeding and tyre burst were major causes of the accidents, noting that FRSC officials intensified traffic control and vigilance during the periods.

`None of the accident was fatal as victims were mostly among passengers being transported on top of trailer load in trucks’’ Hamzat said.

He called on drivers and other road users to respect traffic rules and adhere to vehicles use manuals, driving regulations and abide by law enforcement guides for the safety of lives and properties.

The Sector Commander cautioned drivers against over speeding, dangerous driving, over loading, which he said were major causes of road crashes in the country.

Hamzat urged vehicle owners to ensure proper condition of their vehicles, screens and tyres in accordance with all climatic conditions.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sokoto State Command, Mr Ibrahim Abaras, said that the command recorded crime free celebrations in the state.

Abaras said that policemen were deployed to various locations in the state during the periods to maintain law and order.

He restated the command’s commitments to live up to the expectation on safeguarding lives and property and urged public to always assist police with immediate information on any suspicious movements.

The PPRO said the command also received Mr Murtala Usman Mani, the newly appointed commissioner of Police who assumed duty on December 22, 2017.

