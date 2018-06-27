Pulse.ng logo
Youths invade Government House over Plateau killings

Plateau Killings Violent youths invade Plateau Government House (VIDEO)

Reports said the protest started peacefully but later became violent as protesters took over the gates of the Government House.

Youths invade Government House over Plateau killings play

Angry youths invade Plateau Government House
Hundreds of Plateau youths have reportedly taken over the State Government House in Jos, protesting the killings of over 200 people in three Local Government Areas of the state.

According to Daily Post, the protesters first went around the major streets of Jos before heading to the seat of government to register their grievances to the state Governor, Simon Lalung.

play Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalung (left) (File)

 

It was gathered that the protest started peacefully but later became violent as protesters took over the gates of the Government House, leading to gunshots inside the Government House.

As at the time of filing this report, the protesters are said to have refused to leave the Government House.

On Saturday, June 23, 2018, dozens of villagers were killed in Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Gashish District in Barkin Ladi local government area of the state by suspected herdsmen.

ALSO READ: Military parades suspects allegedly involved in Plateau killings

More than 700 persons have been killed by the herders in the ethnically and religiously diverse middle belt region since the beginning of this year.

Watch video below:

 

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

