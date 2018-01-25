news

It was an emotional reunion for Kelvin Udofia and Madam Zaynab (not real name) at the Government Girls Secondary School in Kafin Madaki, Ganjuwa local government area of Bauchi State, last week.

Udofia who hails from Akwa Ibom State in the South of Nigeria, had completed his mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in this northern school a few years ago; and was returning as part of a government delegation.

The government delegation was bringing journalists to Girls Secondary School to show off developments and facilities.

Renovated

“The school has been totally renovated. It was never this good when I served here”, Udofia said, wearing a broad smile.

These days, Udofia works with the Bauchi State government’s technical department. He was retained after his NYSC days, thanks to his skills with drones and cameras.

Uncle Kelvin

As soon as Udofia entered the school premises with his camera, chants of “Uncle Kelvin” from adoring students, rented the Bauchi skyline. He was being celebrated as the delegation made its way from one classroom to the next.

“Uncle Kelvin, Uncle Kelvin!!!” the students sang, chorused and danced.

“You are quite the local champion around here”, Pulse teased.

Udofia blushed. “I even had a wife during my time here”, he said with a characteristic smirk.

“Wife?”, Pulse quizzed.

Udofia’s answer was a raucous laughter.

The 'wife'

As we made our way to the bus parked just before the school gate, Udofia stopped by a small shed to see his ‘wife’, but she wasn’t in there at the time. We were all quite curious at this point.

As the bus made its way out of Girls Secondary School, Kafin Madaki, Udofia screamed: “there she is!”

An elderly woman was walking down the pathway to the school, a bucket of water perched on her wiry frame. She turned back just in time to see Udofia alighting the bus.

Time stood still.

Madam Zaynab threw her bucket of water to the floor and ran toward Udofia, screaming and waving. As they locked themselves in an emotional embrace, Madam Zaynab began to cry.

And cry.

Udofia also shed a tear or two.

There were tears of joy. Her son was back to see her. Her son from another part of the country. Her son from a different set of parents was back in this quiet community to see her.

Good to him

Udofia told us of how Madam Zaynab and everyone at this school was so good to him. How they made sure he never missed a meal.

Bauchi is in Northeast Nigeria and once played host to the dangerous Boko Haram terrorist sect. In an era when graduates from the South are ‘working’ their NYSC postings away from the north because of terrorism, Kelvin Udofia’s story proved particularly heartwarming on the day.