Home > News > Local >

Young man and old lady reunite in Bauchi and cry

In Bauchi Elderly woman breaks down in tears as man returns to school in north where he served as corper

Young man and old lady reunite in Bauchi and the tears filled buckets.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Old lady breaks down in tears as man returns to school in north where he served as corper play

Madam Zaynab cries as her long lost son returns to Bauchi

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It was an emotional reunion for Kelvin Udofia and Madam Zaynab (not real name) at the Government Girls Secondary School in Kafin Madaki, Ganjuwa local government area of Bauchi State, last week. 

Udofia who hails from Akwa Ibom State in the South of Nigeria, had completed his mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in this northern school a few years ago; and was returning as part of a government delegation.

The government delegation was bringing journalists to Girls Secondary School to show off developments and facilities.

Renovated

“The school has been totally renovated. It was never this good when I served here”, Udofia said, wearing a broad smile.

Old lady breaks down in tears as man returns to school in north where he served as corper play

Renovated Girls secondary school, Kafin Madaki, Bauchi

(Pulse)

 

These days, Udofia works with the Bauchi State government’s technical department. He was retained after his NYSC days, thanks to his skills with drones and cameras.

Uncle Kelvin

As soon as Udofia entered the school premises with his camera, chants of “Uncle Kelvin” from adoring students, rented the Bauchi skyline. He was being celebrated as the delegation made its way from one classroom to the next.

“Uncle Kelvin, Uncle Kelvin!!!” the students sang, chorused and danced.

“You are quite the local champion around here”, Pulse teased.

Old lady breaks down in tears as man returns to school in north where he served as corper play

Students of Govt Sec School Kafin Madaki, regard Uncle Kelvin as some hero

(Pulse)

 

Udofia blushed. “I even had a wife during my time here”, he said with a characteristic smirk.

“Wife?”, Pulse quizzed.

Udofia’s answer was a raucous laughter.

The 'wife'

As we made our way to the bus parked just before the school gate, Udofia stopped by a small shed to see his ‘wife’, but she wasn’t in there at the time. We were all quite curious at this point.

As the bus made its way out of Girls Secondary School, Kafin Madaki, Udofia screamed: “there she is!”

An elderly woman was walking down the pathway to the school, a bucket of water perched on her wiry frame. She turned back just in time to see Udofia alighting the bus.

Time stood still.

Madam Zaynab threw her bucket of water to the floor and ran toward Udofia, screaming and waving. As they locked themselves in an emotional embrace, Madam Zaynab began to cry.

And cry.

 

Udofia also shed a tear or two.

There were tears of joy. Her son was back to see her. Her son from another part of the country. Her son from a different set of parents was back in this quiet community to see her.

Good to him

Udofia told us of how Madam Zaynab and everyone at this school was so good to him. How they made sure he never missed a meal.

Bauchi is in Northeast Nigeria and once played host to the dangerous Boko Haram terrorist sect. In an era when graduates from the South are ‘working’ their NYSC postings away from the north because of terrorism, Kelvin Udofia’s story proved particularly heartwarming on the day.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Oby Ezekwesili How Police 'arrested, detained BBOG convener, others in Abujabullet
2 Patience Jonathan EFCC arrests ex-First Lady's sister at airport over...bullet
3 Obasanjo's Letter FG lists Buhari's achievement following...bullet

Related Articles

Muhammadu Buhari President plans to boost rail transportation in 2018
Benue Attacks NYSC suspends orientation
Nyesom Wike Governor says SARS will be used to rig 2019 election
Fulani Herdsmen We asked livestock farmers about killings, this is what they said
In Bauchi State Government budgets N168b for 2018 fiscal year
Misau Court adjourns Senator's trial till January 2018
Saraki Senate investigates SARS over alleged human rights abuses
Aisha Buhari First lady in Bauchi for graduation ceremony
Explore Africa 7 great lakes to visit in Africa
Yankari Game Reserve Why the baboons in Bauchi are called ‘Area Boys’

Local

Lawmakers to issue arrest warrant on Mike Adenuga over Glo
Mike Adenuga Lawmakers to issue arrest warrant against Globacom boss
Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Prof. Adewale Oke
In Lagos LASUTH to build capacity of resident doctors in orthopaedic surgery
Bukola Saraki
Politics A brief walk into the lives of Nigeria's Fourth Republic Senate Presidents
Entrance of Tin Can Island Port, Lagos
In Lagos 40 ships laden with petroleum products, food items, to arrive ports