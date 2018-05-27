Ramadan Yobe Govt. distributes 17,501 bags of rice, other items to IDPs, orphanages

Home > News > Local >

Yobe Government on Sunday distributed 17,501 bags of rice, cooking oil, sugar, tomatoes, and clothes to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), orphanages and indigent persons across the 17 local government areas of the state.

Abubakar Aliyu, Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Resettlement, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Committee, disclosed this in Damaturu while inaugurating the distribution of the relief materials.

He said 17,501 bags of rice, 3,200 jerry cans of cooking oil, 600 bags of sugar, 100 cartons of spaghetti noodles, 3,670 cartons of canned tomatoes and 105 bales of used clothes were shared among 17 local governments, IDP camps and orphanages.

Abubakar who was represented by Permanent Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Alhaji Musa Jidawa, said the relief materials were provided to assist the beneficiaries during the Ramadan fast.

The relief materials were shared among the 17 local government councils, eight IDP camps, two orphanages and government designated Ramadan feeding centres supervised by the State Ministry of Religious Affairs,” he said.

Abubakar said the committee had developed a monitoring strategy to ensure safe delivery and distribution of the materials in all the local government areas and ensure that the materials were distributed to the targeted beneficiaries.

The deputy governor warned that stern measures would be taken against any official or community leader found diverting the materials.

“Government would employ the tracking system which effectively monitored our past delivery and distribution of relief materials,” he said.

He commended the Nigeria Customs for donating food and non-food items to the state government, which provided succour to IDPs, indigent persons and orphans.

