A former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon has said that only prayers can defeat insurgency and the killer Fulani herdsmen.

The former President said this at a two day national prayer rally for the north east zone which was held in Maiduguri, Borno state.

According to him, it is only prayer that can transform the herdsmen from wickedness to good.

Gowon also stated that prayer is the only potent weapon that can fight insurgency in Nigeria, Naij reports.

He said "I am here to tell you that the power of prayers is stronger and more powerful than bullets and guns, so we can change them through prayers, it is only God that can touch their hearts from the wrong they are doing to good.

“So let me tell you that “Nigeria Prayer” is not all about Christians but both Muslims and Christians, So I urge us all to pray for Nigeria.”

Fulani herdsmen Vs Oyedepo

You will recall that a group known as the Fulani Nationality Movement issued a violent letter to Bishop David Oyedepo saying that there will be no peace in Nigeria until cattle colonies are established.

The group also said that they have called on Fulani herdsmen all over West Africa to move to Nigeria and penetrate every corner for the upcoming Jihad.