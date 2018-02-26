Home > News > Local >

Yakubu Gowon urges Nigerians to pray against insurgency, herdsmen

Yakubu Gowon Only prayer can defeat killer herdsmen - Ex-President says

The former President said this at a two day national prayer rally for the north east zone which was held in Maiduguri, Borno state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yakubu Gowon urges Nigerians to rise in prayer against insurgency, herdsmen play

Yakubu Gowon

(Guardian )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon has said that only prayers can defeat insurgency and the killer Fulani herdsmen.

The former President said this at a two day national prayer rally for the north east zone which was held in Maiduguri, Borno state.

According to him, it is only prayer that can transform the herdsmen from wickedness to good.

Gowon also stated that prayer is the only potent weapon that can fight insurgency in Nigeria, Naij reports.

He said "I am here to tell you that the power of prayers is stronger and more powerful than bullets and guns, so we can change them through prayers, it is only God that can touch their hearts from the wrong they are doing to good.

 ALSO READ: Nobody can stop us - Fulani herdsmen

“So let me tell you that “Nigeria Prayer” is not all about Christians but both Muslims and Christians, So I urge us all to pray for Nigeria.”

Fulani herdsmen Vs Oyedepo

You will recall that a group known as the Fulani Nationality Movement issued a violent letter to Bishop David Oyedepo saying that there will be no peace in Nigeria until cattle colonies are established.

The group also said that they have called on Fulani herdsmen all over West Africa to move to Nigeria and penetrate every corner for the upcoming Jihad.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Dapchi Girls Sad tale of how a student returned to school a day before...bullet
2 Dapchi Girls See the names of 105 missing students kidnapped by Boko Harambullet
3 In Edo State NSCDC arrests self-confessed Boko Haram suspectbullet

Related Articles

Budget Obasanjo, Jonathan, ex-Heads of State get N280.1m for cars
Gowon Ex-Head of State says Nigerians can never agree on restructuring
Biafra 'Ojukwu lied his way into civil war', Gowon says
Gowon Dogara showers encomium on ex-Head of State tribute at 85
Nigerian States This is how the 36 states were created
Osinbajo VP says Nigeria’s foreign policy must reflect in entertainment, sports

Local

Presidency admits Boko Haram not totally defeated
Dapchi Girls Boko Haram terribly degraded, says Femi Adesina
The relatives of the kidnapped Dapchi girls
Dapchi Schoolgirls This is where kidnapped students have been taken to
PDP chairman, Uche Secondus says Buhari has not fulfilled any of his campaign promises
Buhari President has divided Nigeria – Secondus
Niger state government to expand 30,000 hectares Bobi grazing reserve
Fulani Herdsmen Niger govt to revive, expand 30,000 hectares Bobi grazing reserve