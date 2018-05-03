Home > News > Local >

Yahoo Boys are hijacking emails of corporate organisations

Yahoo Boys Fraudsters now hijack emails of corporate organisations

The scam known as Business Email Compromise (BEC) in the cybersecurity world, has led to $5.3b losses between October 2013 and the end of 2016.

  • Published:
Fraudsters now hijack emails of corporate organisations play

Yahoo boys have become a challenging part of Nigerian society. Their fraudulent activities, profligate lifestyle and the schemes pulled by international syndicates have made them the focus of anti-crime agencies in Nigeria and around the world.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian fraudsters have come up with a new scheme aimed at attacking and hijacking corporate email accounts, according to a report by Reuters.

The scam known as Business Email Compromise (BEC) in the cybersecurity world, has led to $5.3b losses between October 2013 and the end of 2016.

This was disclosed by a United States cybersecurity firm, CrowdStrike.

Speaking further, Adam Meyers, vice president of intelligence at CrowdStrike said “There’s a disproportionate amount of criminal gains they get from it.

 “The lion’s share of ill-gotten, fraudulent money is around these business email compromise attacks. It’s a huge problem for our customer set.”

According to the intelligence report, “Behind the fraudsters is an organized crime network with its hands in human trafficking, drugs, prostitution, money laundering and email fraud and cybercrime.

“The magnitude of this criminal threat has only recently begun to be understood.

“The Black Axe gang sprang from Nigerian universities and now extends from Africa to North America, Europe and Asia. Its targets have ranged from semiconductor makers to schools in U.S. states including Connecticut and Minnesota, passing themselves off as executives and lawyers to trick employees into wiring sometimes millions of dollars a day into bank accounts.

ALSO READ: 7 questions you always wanted to ask a Yahoo boy

“From there, the money is quickly laundered through a series of bank accounts that can be traced to Hong Kong and China, where the trail often goes cold because diverging regulations foil monitoring.”

Nigerian fraudsters, also known as Yahoo boys have adopted more daring and devilish ways to acquire wealth and please their desire for luxury.

Most of them go as far as eating human faeces to enhance their ability to dupe unsuspecting victims.

The Nigerian police recently arrested some youths who apply fetish procedure to hypnotize their victims.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 CBN Fire It was a false alarm - Spokesmanbullet
2 Buhari President describes Obasanjo's letter as "abusive"bullet
3 Melaye Senator shows up in Lokoja court on stretcher to face...bullet

Related Articles

Flop of the Week Yahoo Boys have taken the desire for wealth to desperate levels
Nemesis Alleged Yahoo boy reportedly runs mad in Lekki [Video]
Hot In Here Man suspected of theft forced to eat raw pepper
Swiss Golden EFCC nabs ponzi scheme owners accused of scamming 7,000 Nigerians
Police Brutality SARS operatives arrest Okada rider to replace Yahoo Boy
J.Cole Rapper makes you want to blame music for Lagos' drug crisis
Is This Crazy? Naked man captured bathing in broad day at Lekki Round-About [Video]

Local

Senator Shehu Sani reacts to BBC documentary
Codeine Senator Shehu Sani reacts to BBC documentary
NAFDAC raids 4 pharmaceutical companies in BBC documentary
Codeine NAFDAC raids 4 pharmaceutical companies in BBC documentary
In Edo State NDDC donates 4,800 desks, chairs to schools
President Muhammadu Buhari alights from the Presidential Aircraft after it landed at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi on April 26, 2018
Muhammadu Buhari President arrives Abuja today -Presidency