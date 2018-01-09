Home > News > Local >

Yahaya Madaki :  Masari mourns death of ex- Katsina State military governor

Yahaya Madaki Masari mourns death of ex- Katsina State military governor

Masari said in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Abdu Labaran, that the deceased was a gallant officer and gentleman...

  • Published:
Aminu Masari play

Aminu Masari

(NAN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Monday described the death of a  former military governor of the state, Col. Yahaya Madaki (rtd) as a great loss to the country.

Masari said in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Abdu Labaran, that the deceased was a gallant officer and gentleman, who was totally committed to the military institution during his life time.

‘‘Katsina State has lost a good friend, mentor and valuable adviser, whose imprints in the development of the state would remain indelible,’’ the governor said.

Masari condoled with the immediate family of the deceased and the military establishment and prayed God to forgive the deceased.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Madaki died on Monday at the National Hospital, Abuja after a brief illness at the age of 70.

Madaki was appointed the military governor of Katsina State by former Military President Ibrahim Babangida in December 1989 and handed over power to the first elected civilian governor of the state, Alhaji Saidu Barda in 1992.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Don Wani Here are family pictures of notorious kidnap kingpinbullet
2 Biafra Someone crazier than Nnamdi Kanu will emerge soon – Prophet Iginlabullet
3 Don Wani How kidnapper who killed 22 was gunned down by soldiersbullet

Related Articles

In Niger Labour leader calls for overhauling of School of Health Technology in Minna
Buhari FG approves establishment of Police Secondary School in North East
In Katsina State Government cautions youths against misuse of social media
Aminu Masari PDP accuses Katsina governor of diverting N400bn state fund
Buhari President travels to Niger on Monday
Saraki Senate President decries high number of out of school children in Nigeria
Audu Ogbeh FG discusses agric produce exports with foreign countries, says minister
Dogara Speaker says National Assembly has stabilised democracy
Sanusi Lamido Bayero urges court to dethrone Emir of Kano

Local

Wike places N680m bounty on 34 wanted cultists in Rivers
Wike Governor places N680m bounty on 34 wanted cultists in Rivers
Oyo Gov says he washed dead bodies for 8 years
Abiola Ajimobi Oyo Gov says he washed dead bodies for 8 years
Kwara Gov says no part of State will be neglected
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Gov says no part of State will be neglected
No UN personnel was killed – Army
Boko Haram Troops neutralise terrorist camps, capture high calibre weapons