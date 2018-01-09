Yahaya Madaki :  Masari mourns death of ex- Katsina State military governor

news

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Monday described the death of a former military governor of the state, Col. Yahaya Madaki (rtd) as a great loss to the country.

Masari said in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Abdu Labaran, that the deceased was a gallant officer and gentleman, who was totally committed to the military institution during his life time.

‘‘Katsina State has lost a good friend, mentor and valuable adviser, whose imprints in the development of the state would remain indelible,’’ the governor said.

Masari condoled with the immediate family of the deceased and the military establishment and prayed God to forgive the deceased.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Madaki died on Monday at the National Hospital, Abuja after a brief illness at the age of 70.

Madaki was appointed the military governor of Katsina State by former Military President Ibrahim Babangida in December 1989 and handed over power to the first elected civilian governor of the state, Alhaji Saidu Barda in 1992.