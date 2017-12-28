Yahaya Bello :  Governor sacks Oshatinmehin, appoints new SUBEB boss

news

Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the Executive Governor of Kogi State has sacked the Chairperson of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mrs Deborah Oshatinmehin over alleged gross misconduct. Oshatinmehin has been on suspension for the past two weeks.

According to DAILY POST, sources from the Kogi State Government House on Wednesday, said that the sack of the Mrs Oshatinmehin was due to some illegal contract she allegedly got herself involved in, which "never went well with those at the top".

However, the media aide to the ex-SUBEB Boss, Mr Sunday Baiye Asheda in a telephone interview DAILY POST said the allegations were false and unfounded, stating that the Governor thought it wise for Oshatinmehin to share her wealth of experience in other areas that will help achieve the aim of the present new direction agenda.

Asheda said, “I laughed in pidgin when I heard that my boss Mrs Oshetinmehin was sacked. She was never sacked but redeployed. She never got her self involved in any illegal deals, so such allegation or information is from the pit of hell.”

Mrs Oshatimehin has been redeployed to assume duty as Special Adviser to the Governor on Senior Citizens, the elderly and primary school teachers’ retirees.

The new Chairperson of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB)Suleiman Nadaleye Abdullahi.

The appointment of the new SUBEB boss, as well as the redeployment of the ex-chairperson are to take effect from January 2, 2018.

Article by Misthura Otubu