Yahaya Bello declares support for APC chairman, John Oyegun

Yahaya Bello Kogi gov reacts to Tinubu’s letter, declares support for Oyegun

Tinubu was asked by Buhari to head a reconciliatory team that will unify all aggrieved members of the party ahead of the 2019 elections.

Yahaya Bello reacts to Tinubu’s letter, declares support for Oyegun play

Governor Bello speaks at the Kogi state economic and investment summit

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has reacted to a letter written by the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, accusing the party chairman, John Oyegun of sabotage.

Tinubu, in a letter which he copied to  President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House Yakubu Dogara, said that Oyegun was frustrating his task.

The APC National Leader was asked by Buhari to head a reconciliatory team that will unify all aggrieved members of the party ahead of the 2019 elections.

According to Daily Post, Bello said that all the Governors in the APC are solidly behind Oyegun.

He said “We the governors and the majority of APC members have confidence in our national chairman, Chief John Oyegun.

ALSO READ: Nigeria's unity not settled - Tinubu backs restructuring

“We also believe in the president by appointing Bola Tinubu, our leader to reconcile some aggrieved members of our party. However, one size fits all will not work in all the states where some erring members need to be disciplined.”

Oyegun replies Tinubu

The APC chairman, in a letter, assured Bola Tinubu of his support as he carries out the task of unifying the party.

His words: "I thank you for your letter dated February 21, 2018, for your prayers and good wishes for my health. I wish you the same and pray that our good God keeps you strong and grants you His peace.

"Let me once again formally congratulate you on the peacemaking assignment Mr. President has entrusted you with.

"It is most challenging but I believe you will ultimately justify the confidence reposed in you by Mr President. In this, you have my fullest support"

There are unconfirmed reports that the purpose of Odigie-Oyegun's private meeting with President Buhari on Friday, February 23, 2018, was to discuss Tinubu’s accusations.

