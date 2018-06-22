Pulse.ng logo
World Cup 2018: 'Go all out against Argentina', Buhari charges Eagles

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Super Eagles to go all out against Argentina in their final group game

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles after their victory over Iceland at the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Ahmed Musa who plies his trade with English side Leicester City, scored a brace in the second half to enable Nigeria see off the Iceland challenge.

Argentina now stands between Nigeria and the second round of the tournament and President Buhari has backed the Super Eagles to claim the Argentine scalp on June 26.

“The President expresses particular delight at the confidence, discipline, team-work and indomitable spirit displayed by the young Nigerian players”, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a statement.

Super Eagles will get winning bonus of N5.4M if Iceland loses play

Super Eagles will get a winning bonus of $15,000 (approximately N5.4 million) if the team wins Iceland on Friday, June 22, 2018.

(Twitter/Aso Rock)

 

“President Buhari urges them not to limit themselves but sustain the current winning momentum by going all out against their last group opponent, Argentina, next week.”

Shehu quotes Buhari as saying that: “I am confident that if our players believe in themselves, they can qualify out of their difficult group and even go very far in the tournament. With determination, nothing is impossible”.

The President also urged all Nigerians to “continue to rally round the Nigerian ambassadors with their prayers and other forms of support”.

The Super Eagles will come up against the Albiceleste of Argentina in the final game of group D on Tuesday, June 26.

