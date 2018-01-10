Home > News > Local >

Women beaters to get special court in Lagos

Gov Ambode and Honourable Justice Olufunmilayo Opeyemi Oke

(Sahara Reporters)
The Lagos State Government is to set up a special court to handle cases of violence against women, the state Chief Judge, Justice Olufunmilayo Oke, has said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Oke announced this when the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi, paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Judge on Wednesday.

Justice Oke said that the establishment of the special court was aimed at speeding up the prosecution of offenders, stressing that violent crimes against women were increasing by the day.

Justice Oke commended Imohimi for a job well done in checking crime wave in the state, particularly, the Badoo cult group in Ikorodu.

She assured the police boss of her support in the prosecution of criminals, stressing that the Lagos State Judiciary would also train some policemen in the area of prosecution of cases.

“The administration of justice is not only for the judiciary, it is meant for everybody,” she said.

The chief judge requested for police orderlies for some judges and more patrol around judges homes in the state.

Earlier, the police commissioner said his visit was to strengthen the relationship between the police and judiciary in the state.

He said that only good relationship between both organs would help in the administration of criminal justice in the state.

The Lagos police commissioner called for the establishment of a special court to handle murder, armed robbery and some other violent crimes in the state, with a view to speeding up dispensation of justice in such cases.

Imohimi, who expressed dissatisfaction over  the granting of bail to many suspects at the magistrate’s courts, said that the command would no longer run to the courts with suspects until it obtained advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution.

Edgal also requested for training of some of police prosecutors, stressing that the capacity building would help the police to prosecute cases diligently. 

