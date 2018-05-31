Home > News > Local >

Wizkid says his new album will be titled ‘Made In Lagos’

Wizkid Singer says his new album will be titled ‘Made In Lagos’

According to Wizkid, he will not be featuring any artiste on the album.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Award winning singer, Ayo Balogun also known as Wizkid has revealed that the title of his upcoming album is  ‘Made In Lagos’.

He said this while speaking with DJ Tim Westwood in the UK.

According to Wizkid, he will not be featuring any artiste on the album.

“The new album is called Made in Lagos, Wizkid Made in Lagos; 10 tracks, no features just straight Wizkid,” 360Nobs reports.

Wizkid says his new album will be titled ‘Made In Lagos’ play

Wizkid announces new album

(Starboy)

 

Back in the hood

When asked about his folks in Surulere where he came from, the singer said that he feels good going to back there to inspire others.

He said “Everytime I go back, I’m always in my hood. I like to hang out with them, let them feel me and know that its not magic. If I can do it then you can. I like to inspire the kids.”

Wizkid says his new album will be titled ‘Made In Lagos’ play

Wizkid at his pop up store event in London

(Instagram/Wizkid News )

 

Wizkid also dropped a hint on his upcoming collaboration with Skepta  saying “My collaboration with Skepta is also in the works, it will drop very soon. I don’t want to say anything more on that.”

Wizkid made history during his AfroRepublik concert which held at the 20,000 capacity 02 arena, Saturday, May 26, 2018.

He announced his concert and it was sold out days before the event. There were 20,000 people at the concert, according to reports.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Former SARS officer led criminal gang to kill dozensbullet
2 Steven Ukpukpen Cross River lawmaker dies during morning jogbullet
3 Okorocha 'It's impossible for politicians not to steal'bullet

Related Articles

Tiwa Savage Let's talk about the 3 men in singer's life
Davido Singer reveals how he squashed beef with Wizkid
Photo Of The Day Wizkid picked up at the airport by son
Wizkid Singer's baby mama, Sola Ogudu shades him on their son's birthday
Pulse List Check out 5 celebrities that have been called out by their baby mamas
Wizkid Drama as singer's 2nd baby mama shades 3rd baby mama
Wizkid Singer's romantic link with Tiwa Savage intensifies after O2 arena performance

Local

Biodun Olujimi
Biodun Olujimi Senate investigates ‘OAU Sex-For-Marks-Scandal’
Senate President says Dino Melaye has not decamped
Bukola Saraki Senate President says Dino Melaye has not decamped
EFCC detains ex Kaduna Gov over N750m PDP campaign fund
Ramalan Yero EFCC detains ex Kaduna Gov over N750m PDP campaign fund
Ben Bruce welcomes Dino Melaye to PDP
Dino Melaye Ben Bruce welcomes Senator to PDP