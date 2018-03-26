Home > News > Local >

Wike swears in 4 judges

In Rivers Wike swears in 4 judges

Wike, while performing the swearing in ceremony in Port Harcourt, reminded them that they would be required by God to render account of their stewardship.

  • Published:
Governor Nyesom Wike says oil producing communities have suffered untold hardship play

Governor Nyesom Wike of River State.

(Daily Post)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Monday swore in four judges of the State High Court and Customary Court of Appeal, charging them to resist intimidation by agents of the political class.

Wike, while performing the swearing in ceremony in Port Harcourt, reminded them that they would be required by God to render account of their stewardship.

He said that the judges now had the opportunity to make the state a better place by enthroning justice.

He, therefore, urged them to uphold the rule of law and be fearless in the dispensation of justice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the judges included Justices Godwin Ollor and Uche Chuku of the State High Court and Justices Legor Senewo Frank Onyiri of the State Customary Court of Appeal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 TY Danjuma Ex-defence minister says the army is compromisedbullet
2 Whistle blower policy FG recovers N143. 89bn from corrupt officialsbullet
3 Buhari President admits Nigeria under him is experiencing "very...bullet

Related Articles

Neighbourhood Safety Corps Group accuses Wike of ‘arming cultists’ in Rivers
Wike Court fixes May 9 for judgement on Gov’s suit seeking to stop search on his houses
Pulse Opinion Everything points to Gov Ortom dumping APC for PDP
Wike APC says Governor has destroyed Rivers education system
Fulani Herdsmen Governor Ortom insists that police boss, Idris must resign
Rotimi Amaechi Ex-Governor had clear vision for Rivers state, says ex-presidential aide
Amaechi Wike has reversed all progressive projects I did in Rivers - Minister
PDP Party commends Wike, Fayose for visiting Benue state
Pulse Opinion The politics of tragedy in Nigeria is a harmful distraction
Herdsmen Crisis Fayose arrives in Benue to sympathise with Ortom

Local

Kwara Govt bans night grazing to curb farmers/herdsmen clash
Fulani Herdsmen Kwara Govt bans night grazing to curb clashes
Lagos police prepare for President Buhari’s Lagos visit, announce temporary road closure, diversions
Buhari Police prepare for President’s Lagos visit, announce temporary road closure, diversions
Lagos govt. declares Thursday work-free day to welcome Buhari
Buhari's Visit Lagos govt. declares Thursday work-free day
Ex-militant leader, Asari Dokubo hails TY Danjuma
Fulani Herdsmen Ex-militant leader, Asari Dokubo hails TY Danjuma