Wike sets up N50m trust fund for 1-year-old Omoku victim

Omoku Attack Wike sets up N50m trust fund for toddler who was shot in Rivers massacre

Wike said the state government will ensure that the little girl will be sponsored through school.

Wike sets up N50m trust fund for 1-year-old Omoku victim play

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike

(Facebook/Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON)
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has announced the decision of the state government to set up a N50 million trust fund for the education of Purity, a one-year-old girl who is a victim of the New Year Day massacre that claimed 22 lives in Omoku, Rivers State.

The governor announced the decision on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, when he paid another visit to residents of Omoku in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of the state.

Wike said the state government will ensure that the little girl will be sponsored through school after losing her parents to the massacre.

The girl also sustained gunshot injuries to her left thigh during the incident that was carried out by the criminal gang of notorious killer, kidnapper and militant, Igwedibia Johnson, aka 'General' Don Wani.

While addressing bereaved resident, Wike said, "I am here today to further express my condolences to the families that lost loved ones and also express my sympathy to the injured.

Like I said before, the Rivers State Government will foot the hospital bills of the injured and support support the families of the deceased."

He promised that everyone involved in the attack will be brought justice, expressing confidence that security agencies are doing their best.

"And for all those of you who have been running away, continue to run away we will find you," he warned perpetrators.

Don Wani, 8 others killed

The mastermind behind the massacre, Don Wani, was killed in a shootout in Enugu State on Saturday, January 6.

In what was a joint hunt by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, Don Wani was killed with two of his lieutenants; Ikechukwu Adiele and Lucky Ode.

Notorious killer, Don Waney, 2 of his gang members killed in Enugu play Notorious killer, Don Wani, 2 of his gang members killed in Enugu (The Nation)

While addressing journalists on Thursday, January 11, Police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, announced that six more gang members had been killed after they engaged officers in a shootout in Awara Forest, a boundary between Imo State and Rivers.

Moshood also noted that the police was able to apprehend a senior member of the cult group, Desmond Okotubo, a 32-year-old native of Egbenma from Unelga LGA of Rivers.

He revealed that Okotubo confessed to being one of the masterminds of the gang and actively participated in the killings that sent shock around the nation at the dawn of the new year.

