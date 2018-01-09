Wike places N680m bounty on 34 wanted cultists in Rivers

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has placed a total of N680million bounty on the 33 alleged cultists, who were revealed in Rivers State.

Wike placed a total of N20 million bounty on each of the wanted persons.

This move is coming days after an attack that led to the death of at least 19 people in the state.

In a broadcast late Monday, January 8, 2018, Governor Wike declared alleged leaders of some cult group in 12 local government areas wanted.

The governor said it became necessary to declare the suspected cultists wanted after they refused to embrace the state’s amnesty programme.

ALSO READ: At least 15 dead in New Year's Day attack in Rivers

Some of the suspected cultists, the governor said, embraced it but went back to criminal activities.

See the full list and bounty:

OGBA/EGBEMA/NDONI LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

1. Oluchi Igwedibia (also known as Obatosu) : N20million

2. Eze (also known as Ugly Vulture) : N20million

3. Austin believed to be the 6i/c of Iceland Omoku : N20million

4. Evidence: N20million

5. Tompolo from Obuboru of the Greenlander : N20million

ASARI TORU LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

6. Idaye Granville (Also known as Egbele) : N20million

7. Mpakaboari Dalabu (also known as Parker) : N20million

ANDONI LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

8. Etengo Etnego of the MEND : N20million

9. Victor of the MEND: N20million

MEND AHOADA WEST LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

10. Happy Harry Odulu (alias Chief Priest) : N20million

11. Egbema-Ogbogolo: N20million

12. Ahoada Augustine Obene, alias Sunshine, Okogbe village: N20million

13. Tu-man : N20million

ELEME LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

14. Mbajo of Deygbam : N20million

EMOHUA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA : N20million

15. Goodluck Igonika of Iceland : N20million

ALSO READ: Army kills 5 suspected cultists in Rivers

16. Justice Ordah, better known as ADC of Iceland : N20million

17. Sunny Kemjika Wovodo of DEYGBAM : N20million

18. Onyema Wobo of the Iceland

IKWERRE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

19. Jonathan Nkemjika alias School Boy : N20million

GOKANA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

20. Barijasi Frima (DAYWELL) : N20million

21. Bob Manuel : N20million

22. Elvis Kooya (Digbam) : N20million

23. Giobara Poiba - K/DERE : N20million

24. Boniface Paago, also known as Chairman : N20million

BODO OMUMA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

25. John Wala - DEYWELL : N20million

26. Ihechimere Nwayinwu - DEYWEL : N20million

27. Bright Okere - DEYWELL : N20million

AKUKU TORU LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

28. Osela Jack GREENLANDER : N20million

DEGEMA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

29. Lucky Miller - DEYGBAM : N20million

30. Sominba Biabo : N20million

31. Orolobo Nelson - ICELAND : N20million

32. Water Baby - ICELAND : N20million

33. Daniel Bobmanuel GREENLANDER : N20million

ETCHE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

34. Uchechukwu Okere also known as Togo - DEYGBAM : N20million