Wike places N680m bounty on 34 wanted cultists in Rivers

Governor Nyesom Wike declared alleged leaders of some cult group in 12 local government areas wanted.
Wike placed a total of N20 million bounty on each of the wanted persons.
This move is coming days after an attack that led to the death of at least 19 people in the state.
In a broadcast late Monday, January 8, 2018, Governor Wike declared alleged leaders of some cult group in 12 local government areas wanted.
The governor said it became necessary to declare the suspected cultists wanted after they refused to embrace the state’s amnesty programme.
Some of the suspected cultists, the governor said, embraced it but went back to criminal activities.
See the full list and bounty:
1. Oluchi Igwedibia (also known as Obatosu) : N20million
2. Eze (also known as Ugly Vulture) : N20million
3. Austin believed to be the 6i/c of Iceland Omoku : N20million
4. Evidence: N20million
5. Tompolo from Obuboru of the Greenlander : N20million
6. Idaye Granville (Also known as Egbele) : N20million
7. Mpakaboari Dalabu (also known as Parker) : N20million
8. Etengo Etnego of the MEND : N20million
9. Victor of the MEND: N20million
10. Happy Harry Odulu (alias Chief Priest) : N20million
11. Egbema-Ogbogolo: N20million
12. Ahoada Augustine Obene, alias Sunshine, Okogbe village: N20million
13. Tu-man : N20million
14. Mbajo of Deygbam : N20million
EMOHUA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA : N20million
15. Goodluck Igonika of Iceland : N20million
16. Justice Ordah, better known as ADC of Iceland : N20million
17. Sunny Kemjika Wovodo of DEYGBAM : N20million
18. Onyema Wobo of the Iceland
19. Jonathan Nkemjika alias School Boy : N20million
20. Barijasi Frima (DAYWELL) : N20million
21. Bob Manuel : N20million
22. Elvis Kooya (Digbam) : N20million
23. Giobara Poiba - K/DERE : N20million
24. Boniface Paago, also known as Chairman : N20million
25. John Wala - DEYWELL : N20million
26. Ihechimere Nwayinwu - DEYWEL : N20million
27. Bright Okere - DEYWELL : N20million
28. Osela Jack GREENLANDER : N20million
29. Lucky Miller - DEYGBAM : N20million
30. Sominba Biabo : N20million
31. Orolobo Nelson - ICELAND : N20million
32. Water Baby - ICELAND : N20million
33. Daniel Bobmanuel GREENLANDER : N20million
34. Uchechukwu Okere also known as Togo - DEYGBAM : N20million