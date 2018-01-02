Wike places N200m bounty on Rivers' New Year's Day killers

news

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has promised the reward of N200 million for anyone who provides relevant information that will lead to the arrest of the gunmen who killed 21 people in the state on New Year's Day.

The victims had been killed in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state while they were on their way back home from New Year's crossover service on Monday, December 1, 2018.

While leading the Rivers State Security Council on a fact finding and sympathy visit to the families of the deceased, Governor Wike promised that the state's security agencies will crack down very hard on the perpetrators.

He said, "We have placed a N200 million bounty for relevant information that will lead to the arrest of all those involved in this unfortunate act of violence.

"Anybody who is connected to this crime in any way will have his/her houses forfeited to the Government. This place has been peaceful before this unfortunate mayhem.

"You cannot shed innocent blood and go free. We are working with all the security agencies to do everything possible to arrest the perpetrators. They must pay for this.

"I am pained by this unfortunate mayhem. Enough is enough."

While visiting the families of the deceased victims, the governor commiserated with them and promised that the state government will support them in burying their loved ones.

Wike faces criticism on insecurity in Rivers

While the state recovers from the shock of the massacre, Governor Wike has been criticised for his handling of security in the state.

While responding to the tragedy, the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, who is an indigene of the state, said the governor is incompetent to handle the security situation in the state.

He said, "I have said it time and again that Governor Wike lacks the capacity and competence to guarantee the safety and security of Rivers people.

"It is unfortunate that over 1,000 persons have been killed in questionable circumstances in the last two years under his watch. He should stop playing politics with the lives of Rivers people and face governance.

"Since the governor is not rising to the occasion to show competence, we will henceforth partner with all relevant security agencies to bring peace, law, and order to ONELGA and other parts of Rivers State.

"This is indeed a sad day for the people of ONELGA and the only way we can assuage their feelings is to ensure that this does not happen again.

"Governor Wike can rise above his partisan politics and display the hallmark of a statesman by openly condemning this murderous act and stop at nothing to arrest the criminals."

On Tuesday, January 2, 2018, Wike's predecessor and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, called on the governor to ensure the security of lives in the state and stop playing politics with important issues.

He said his successor has everything at his disposal to fight insecurity in the state and that he should resign if he can't handle the challenge .

"I was governor of Rivers State, I did not play PDP/APC politics. Life is life, it has no symbol. Nobody has APC life or PDP life.

"The first responsibility of a governor which is what the oath of office requires, is that you swear to protect lives and property.

"When you don't protect life and property, what do you do? It is impeachment," he said.