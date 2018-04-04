Wife of Oyo Gov donates to 10 orphanages to mark 59th birthday

news

Wife of Oyo Gov. Florence Ajimobi on Wednesday presented gifts and undisclosed cash gifts to 10 orphanages in the state as part of activities marking her 59th birthday anniversary.

Ajimobi was born in Benin on the April 5, 1959 to the Hajaig family of Lebanon, but grew up in Ibadan.

She attended Bodija International School before proceeding to Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School, Ibadan.

She studied Secretarial Studies and Management at The Polytechnic in Ibadan.

Ajimobi said that the donations were meant to demonstrate her gratitude to God for enabling her to witness another year in her life.

“I have also decided to bring the children together and celebrate with them; seeing you looking good and happy makes me happy too,” she said.

Ajimobi said that the children were the future who needed to become useful to themselves and the society at large.

“I appreciate the careers of the different homes looking after the children, it is not an easy task; but I pray that God will reward you.”

“These children are the future, I pray that your labour over them will not be in vain; the best gift anybody can give me is celebrating with the children,”she said.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Eradication, Mrs Atinuke Osunkoya, had appreciated the governor’s wife for deeming it fit to mark her 59th birthday with the children.

She described the governor’s wife as “a selfless and caring mother”.

NAN reports that items donated included rice, biscuits, indomie noodles, juice, toiletries and cash.