Home > News > Local >

Wife of Oyo Gov donates to 10 orphanages to mark 59th birthday

Florence Ajimobi Wife of Oyo Gov donates to 10 orphanages to mark 59th birthday

Ajimobi was born in Benin on the April 5, 1959 to the Hajaig family of Lebanon, but grew up in Ibadan.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Wife of Oyo Gov. Florence Ajimobi on Wednesday presented gifts and undisclosed cash gifts to 10 orphanages in the state as  part of activities marking her 59th birthday anniversary.

Ajimobi was born in Benin on the April 5, 1959 to the Hajaig family of Lebanon, but grew up in Ibadan.

She attended Bodija International School before proceeding to Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School, Ibadan.

She studied Secretarial Studies and Management at The Polytechnic in Ibadan.

Ajimobi said that the donations were meant to demonstrate her gratitude to God for enabling her to witness another year in  her life.

“I have also decided to bring the children together and celebrate with them; seeing you looking good and happy makes me happy too,” she said.

Ajimobi said that the children were the future who needed to become useful to themselves and the society at large.

“I appreciate the careers of the different homes looking after the children, it is not an easy task; but I pray that God will reward you.”

“These children are the future, I pray that your labour over them will not be in vain; the best gift anybody can give me is celebrating with the children,”she said.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Eradication, Mrs Atinuke Osunkoya,  had appreciated the governor’s wife for deeming it fit to mark her 59th birthday with the children.

She described the governor’s wife as “a selfless and caring mother”.

NAN reports that items donated included rice, biscuits, indomie noodles, juice, toiletries and cash.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock youbullet
2 Okonjo-Iweala EFCC invites ex-minister over $250m missing from Abacha lootbullet
3 Buhari President going to rest in London, says Presidencybullet

Related Articles

Florence Ajimobi Oyo First Lady tasks women on righteousness
Florence Ajimobi Wives of security officers are heroes – Oyo first lady
Ajimobi Oyo's first lady counsels women on civic responsibilities
Pulse List 7 Nigerian rich kids in entertainment
Ajimobi First phase of Ibadan Circular Road for completion in 18 months – Oyo Gov.
World Speech Day Lagos, Ibadan prepares for global event
Florence Ajimobi "Nigeria will recover from economy loss in 2017," Oyo first lady
Abiola Ajimobi Court arraigns man who stole N227,945 from governor's wife
Osinbajo VP says Nigeria’s future bright in spite of economic challenge
Girl-child Stakeholders seek end to violence against girls, women

Local

A cache of ammunitions recovered form armed robbers (Illustration).
In Sokoto Police recover 948 arms
In Abia State IG directive: Police recover 1,000 arms
Police
Rasheed Akintunde AIG decorates 114 promoted officers in Zone 5
The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has felicitated with the newly elected Speaker of the State Assembly, Hon Terkimbi Ikyange and his Deputy James Ejembi.
In Benue State House of Assembly passes 2018 budget