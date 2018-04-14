Home > News > Local >

Why NYSC remains relevant — Commissioner

Oluseye Oladejo Why NYSC remains relevant — Commissioner

Oladejo stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NYSC explains why full ceremonial POP is held for 2017 Batch A play

NYSC Corps members on parade

(Pulse.ng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Lagos State Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Mr Oluseye Oladejo, says the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has continued to be relevant by uniting Nigerians.

Oladejo stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday.

He said that the scheme had continued to bring youths with diverse culture and traditions together.

Our forefathers, so to say, initiated the scheme after the civil war, but you will agree with me that there have been other events in the country that made it important to continue to have a programme like the NYSC.

“The scheme brings people together; makes us appreciate one another as a people,” he said.

According to him, it helps in appreciating the various cultures and traditions across the country and promoting oneness.

“It will continue to be relevant with the various skills acquired by youths.

“The way they are received in various communities other than theirs should be an advantage for us to appreciate what we all need to bring to the table,“ he said.

Oladejo said that the idea behind the State Honours Award for corps members was not only to appreciate corps members who had excelled, but also to motivate incoming ones.

He said that quality service and passion on the part of the corps would always be rewarded from time to time.

Collectively, on the part of the Lagos State Government and the management of the NYSC, we appreciate such, and we think it is nice to continue to honour outstanding corps members,“ Oladejo said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Shehu Sani 'I was tortured to frame Senator for murder' - Suspectbullet
2 Offa Watch footage of bank robbery that claimed over 30 livesbullet
3 Pulse Opinion This is why it was so easy for robbers to kill 30 in Offabullet

Related Articles

Dr. Andreas Niederbichler Star surgeon goes viral after lover dies sucking cocaine off his private part
NYSC Scheme to include farming as part of primary assignment
In Kwara State NYSC sanctions 8 corps members with service extension
NYSC 19 corps members to repeat service year in Delta
NYSC Agency explains why full ceremonial POP is held for 2017 Batch A
Explained! Uyo Skye Bank Manager drowns at Ibeno beach unfit for fun
NYSC Portal Agency extends batch A registration to Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Kolo Science Student Indian hemp addict murders grandmum who complains too much
'Olojukokoro' Greedy man stores mum's corpse in freezer just to collect her pension
Politics Vital details of late Nigerian senator, Mustapha Bukar you probably don't know

Local

Boko Haram understands the power of educated girls, many of us do not - Stella Oduah
Opinion Boko Haram understands the power of educated girls, many of us do not - Stella Oduah
Gov Ahmed visits robbery victims, pledges to pay medical bills
Offa Robbery Attack Pay attention to youth empowerment, PDP chieftain tells Govt
Hacker takes over party’s official Twitter account
APC Hacker takes over party’s official Twitter account, handler reacts
Islamist al Shabaab ambushes Somali military trainees, says kills 30
In Borno Troop’s ambush, kill 7 Boko Haram insurgents