Who will protect us as Nigeria burns

news

In the 1951 Hollywood epic classic Quo Vadis, Emperor Nero fiddles his violin as the eternal city of Rome burns.

On Sunday, June 25, 2018, no fewer than 86 people were killed in Plateau state in a clash between farmers and herders. As part of the damage control, the President released a statement condemning the acts and later in the day sent the Vice President to the affected the state to assess the solution on the ground.

While the Federal Government's reaction is a reaction nonetheless, it hardly inspires hope that the situation is going to change anytime soon. Since the return of democratic rule in 1999 (coincidence maybe), the conflict between farmers and herders has left thousands of people dead.

ALSO READ: Boko Haram kills 4, injures 6 in Borno

So pardon me, when the Federal Government's actions on the matter don't make my spine tingle with optimism. We have been down this road before. Words will be said and nothing will change. After all said and done, much is said and little is done. It's a boring circus of a routine.

It is time to call a spade a spade, Nigeria's internal security forces have greatly failed in protecting the lives of citizens. The herdsmen crisis, religious violence are clear-cut examples of how security wise we have been lacking.

The scourge of Boko Haram was allowed to cut too deep and kill at least 20,000 Nigerians and displace at least two million people. It must be said that the Buhari administration has done quite a lot to curtail the Boko Haram issue. However, we cannot forget how the Nigeria Army was complicit in making Boko Haram bigger and deadlier.

Boko Haram is still a force to reckon with in the North East. As Nigeria still grapples with the complexity of dealing with terrorism, the herdsmen crisis is another thorn in the flesh. The Nigerian Police Force has shown that it does not have what it takes to deal with the issue in terms of protecting the lives of Nigerians.

And speaking of the NPF, it seems it is rather occupied in allowing its now infamous special unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to commit crimes against innocent Nigerians.

For two years, the NPF has been ineffective in dealing with SARS notoriously known for profiling innocent Nigerians as armed robbers, cultists and Internet fraudsters. SARS is known for allegedly assaulting, detaining and extorting innocent Nigerians. Despite the online protests and media coverage, SARS operatives are still harassing innocent Nigerians.

With the security challenges facing the nation, it is quite obvious that the Nigerian Police Force in its present structure is not up to the task. A police force that cannot solve petty crimes and robbery cases cannot deal with bigger problems.

ALSO READ: Buhari says politicians are taking advantage of herdsmen crisis

Let us not also forget the case of Badoo, the killer cult that murdered families in the town of Ikorodu . The Nigerian Police Force watched helplessly as innocent lives were taken for months without a proper response. When the media outcry was at an all-time high, they finally swung into action. A little too late if you ask me.

We can all see that Nigeria, as it is right now, cannot deal with major security issues. What this means is that 'every man is on his own', and 'to thy tent oh Israel'.

Nigerians have been providing electricity and water for themselves for decades. Now is the time to find our security solutions. Nigeria is burning at the moment and just like Nero, the authorities are fiddling.