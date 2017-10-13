Home > News > Local >

Whistle-blower tips helped us recover N29bn - Magu

Magu Whistle-blower tips helped us recover N29bn - EFCC boss

Magu urged Nigerians to continue providing information that would lead to the recovery of more looted funds.

EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu

EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu

(File)
The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, says the Commission has recovered at least N29 billion with the help of whistle-blowers.

Magu disclosed this while speaking at the unveiling of Corruption Anonymous - a whistle-blower support project in Abuja.

At the event, which held on Thursday, October 12, Magu urged Nigerians to continue providing information that would lead to the recovery of more looted funds.

He said since the commencement of the whistle-blowing policy, the commission has received hundreds of actionable tips that led to the recovery of N527.6 million, $52.2 million, £21.2 million and €547,000.

The EFCC boss said, "In this modern time, we cannot fight corruption alone, but we need every Nigerian to join the anti-graft war because of the negative effect of corruption. Corruption does not discriminate against ethnicity, religion or political affiliation.

"At the EFCC we have created an environment where those who have information about corrupt practices can approach the commission, and confidently give us information that will be put into effective use."

ALSO READ: EFCC says leak has damaged probe of high-profile individuals

Magu was represented at the event by the EFCC's Director of Public Affairs, Osita Nwajah.

