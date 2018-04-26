Home > News > Local >

What you probably didn't know about Nigerian postal code

It is important to note that there are no ZIP codes in Nigeria because ZIP codes are only used and available in the United States of America.

  • Published:
Postal codes in Nigeria are numeric, consisting of six digits

There are six geopolitical zones in Nigeria, but for the purpose of effective delivery the Nigerian Postal Service divides the country into nine regions; hence, the first digit of the code- (9)

The second and third digits, combined with the first, are the dispatch district for outgoing sorting. While the last three digits represent the delivery location.

However, a delivery location can either be a post office facility, a rural area, or an urban area.

So, when required to give a ZIP code just give the postal code of the particular state you stay. But it is always preferable and better to give a postal code.

Here are the postal codes for the Nigerian states

•    Abuja 900001

•    Abia 440001

•    Adamawa 640001

•    Akwa-Ibom 520001

•    Anambra 420001

•    Bauchi 740001

•    Borno 600001

•    Delta 320001

•    Edo 300001

•    Enugu 400001

•    Imo 460001

•    Jigawa 720001

•    Kano 700001

•    Kaduna 800001

•    Katsina 820001

•    Kebbi 860001

•    Kogi 260001

•    Kwara 240001

•    Lagos (Island) 101001

•    Lagos (Mainland) 100001

•    Niger 920001

•    Ogun 110001

•    Ondo 340001

•    Osun 230001

•    Oyo 200001

•    Plateau 930001

•    Rivers 500001

•    Sokoto 840001

•    Taraba 660001

•    Yobe 320001

•    Ebonyi 840001

