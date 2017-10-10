What we know about the two Monkeypox cases in Lagos

Barely two weeks ago, few Nigerians even knew of the existence of the Monkeypox virus.

Starting with the index cases in Bayelsa, the virus has now been reported in seven states. In Lagos, two potential cases have now been reported by the state commissioner for health, The rapid spread of the virus has many worried.

The victory over Ebola is still a very recent memory, but the general state of hygiene and healthcare is enough to cause fears of a major outbreak.

There’s also little information on the virus at this point, and rumours are already circulating. Here’s what we know about the two Monkeypox cases recorded in Lagos.

(1) Neither of the cases has been confirmed. They have only been reported because the patients in question have shown symptoms similar to those associated with monkeypox.

In reporting the cases, Lagos’ Commissioner for Health, Jide Idris said himself that “no confirmed case has been recorded”.

(2) The two cases were recorded in a private hospital, but the identity and location have been kept secret.

(3) Material from both cases have sent for testing, but it will sometime before results are gotten because the closest facility equipped to test for the virus is in Senegal.

(4) One of the cases is said to have just arrived Lagos from Bayelsa where he is said to have eaten bush meat. Monkeypox is mostly contracted from animals, which increases the possibility that this is an actual case.

(5) The cases have been quarantined at their homes in Lagos pending the results of tests and investigations.

Monkeypox is highly contagious and the health agencies and ministries advise that more attention should be paid to hygiene.

Because the disease is mostly contracted from animals, every animal should be treated with care, including domestic animals and pets. Meat and other foods should be washed and cooked properly.

To mitigate the spread of the disease, the CEO of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu has said that “Nigerians are once advised to remain calm, avoid self-medication and report any suspected case to the nearest health facility.”.