We're negotiating with Boko Haram - Buhari

Buhari President says negotiation is ongoing with Boko Haram for the release of more captives

President Buhari also directed all the security agencies to take more measures in protecting schools and students in the country

  • Published:
We're negotiating with Boko Haram - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Presidency)
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the government is negotiating with the terror group Boko Haram for the release of some more abducted Nigerians.

He said his administration will also ensure the safe return of all those abducted by the terrorists.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, February 26, 2018.

President Muhammadu Buhari and freed Boko Haram captives (Presidency)

 

He said the President gave the assurance at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday, when he received three lecturers and nine women that were released by ISIS and Boko Haram, respectively.

Adesina quoted the President as saying, "President Buhari said the ongoing negotiations for the release of more abducted Nigerians will be given utmost attention and care, with priority on safety.

"Let me say that this Government treasures all human lives, particularly that of its citizens, and following your abduction, the security agencies were directed by me to do everything possible to ensure the safe release of every one of you and other persons."

Adesina said the Buhari told the rescued lecturers and women that the negotiation for their release was "painstaking and protracted" because their abductors were in groups, staying in different locations, which necessitated more diligence and care in ensuring the safety of their lives.

The President also directed all the security agencies to take more measures in protecting schools and students.

He expressed sadness over the recent kidnap of the students of the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State.

He said, "While thanking the security agencies and all those who facilitated this, let me clearly reiterate the resolve of this Administration to ensure all persons abducted by the insurgents, are rescued or released safely.

"This is especially against the backdrop of the recent sad incident where another group of girls were abducted on 19th February, from Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State.

"I have since directed all security agencies to immediately ensure that every effort is directed to ensure the safety of our schools and students, as well as bringing back the abducted girls to their families."

President Buhari also commended all the various security agencies, government agencies and international organisations for their professionalism throughout the rescue process

According to the statement, Director-General of the Department of State Security (DSS), Lawal Daura, also confirmed the ongoing negotiations for the release of more abducted Nigerians.

110 Dapchi girls kidnap confirms Boko Haram is still a problem in Nigeria play Yobe state governor, Gaidam addressing the parents of missing Dapchi girls and community leaders. (File)

 

The statement said that the government considering cessation of all hostilities and amnesty for the insurgents who choose to embrace it.

A lecturer, Dr. Solomon Yusuf who was one of the released persons, said he was impressed with the government's intervention.

"While we were in captivity, there were lots of analyses if we will ever make it out; with 180 million Nigerians, we were thinking who will remember us. We are happy you came for us. It shows that the life of every Nigerian is important," he said.

The three lecturers were abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in Magumeri, Borno, while the police officers' wives were kidnapped in a raid by the militant group on a military and police convoy on Damboa road, near Maiduguri, in June 2017.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said abductees were released after series of negotiations facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

