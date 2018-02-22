Home > News > Local >

We will not condone cattle rustling in Kogi - Government

The state government promised residents that it will protect them from criminal activities.

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello

The Kogi State government has warned cattle rustlers that their nefarious activities will not be condoned in the state.

Speaking through his Director of Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, in Lokoja, Governor Yahaya Bello said the state's hospitality should not be taken as gateway for criminal elements, assuring the people that government will protect them from the hands of criminals.

"The reports of cattle rustling in Mopa is regrettable. Security agencies will investigate the matter and bring perpetrators to justice. The State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara, is working with security agencies to ensure that criminal elements do not have a place in our society.

"Our open arms is no invitation to criminals. Our first responsibility as a government is to ensure the security of lives and property in the state."

The Governor assured the management of Daniyan Farms that thorough investigations will be done to get to the root of the matter, appealing to the people of the area not to take the laws into their hands.

"Daniyan Farms has existed for decades, providing food for our people and empowering our youth and women. Government will not allow criminals to destroy those legacies.

"Government has also directed security agents to strengthen surveillance and intelligence gathering as rustlers are not known to reside in a particular place. They move from place to place to perpetrate their crimes.

"The good thing is that the leadership of the Fulanis in the State are working with security agents to ensure peace and harmony. We shall spare no criminal who is fomenting trouble in the State."

Security beefed up

Fanwo said the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence corps (NSCDC) in Mopamuro has been strengthened to support other security agencies to ensure peace in the area, saying the administration of Governor Bello will not tolerate acts capable of endangering the lives of the people.

He also said the state government has invested heavily in training men of the Kogi State Vigilante Service to ensure security at the grassroots.

