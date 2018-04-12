Home > News > Local >

We spent N170bn to rehabilitate federal roads—Gov. Amosun

Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of  Ogun said on Thursday that  his administration had  spent about N170 billion  to rehabilitate federal roads across the state since  2011.

Amosun made this known while fielding questions from members of  Civil Society Organisations who held an interactive session with him at the June 12  Cultural Centre in Abeokuta.

He said that the state could not wait for the Federal Government which had to fix many of such roads across the country while the people of the state suffer.

“We do not have federal citizens, we only have federal roads and our people have to make use of the roads,” he said.

Amosun,  who pleaded for a refund,  called on the Federal Government to hand over some of the federal roads to states so that they could  fix them  through investors and toll them.

He said the rehabilitation would be more effective and faster if some of the roads were ceded considering the number of federal roads being handled by Federal Government.

Amosun commended the Federal Government for the ongoing rehabilitation of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, noting that ” the project is up to 70 per cent completion.’’

He also commended the Federal Government for approving funds  for the rehabilitation of the Lagos-Abeokuta road.

