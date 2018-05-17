Home > News > Local >

We remain committed to stability of W. Africa, Buhari to Guinea Bissau

Buhari We remain committed to stability of W. Africa, president assures Guinea Bissau

The President stated this when he received Letter of Credence from the Ambassador of Guinea Bissau to Nigeria, Mr Henrique Andriano Da Silva at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

Kaduna: Buhari extends condolences to families of victims play

President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration will continue to work with ECOWAS countries to ensure stability in the sub-region as cross-border crimes pose more challenges to people and governments.

He also received the Letter of Credence from the Ambassador of Thailand, Mr Wattana Kunwongse.

ECOWAS is doing its best, and as you know, Nigeria is fully involved in the process of restoring stability in Guinea Bissau,’’ he said.

He said the relationship between Nigeria and Guinea Bissau had always been healthy, noting that as the country regained its stability there would be more room for improvement.

Buhari also told the Ambassador of Thailand that Nigeria and Thailand had a lot to share in the ongoing effort to diversify the economy with focus on the agricultural sector.

He said: “Our relationship has been very long and very commendable.

“We appreciate the help we get in agriculture from Thailand and we will keep working together.’’

In his remarks, the Ambassador of Guinea Bissau said his country remained grateful for all the support it received from Nigeria during the prolonged political crisis.

We are very grateful for your commitment to ensure peace in Guinea Bissau and your soldiers have been in our country to ensure stability.’’

Also the Ambassador of Thailand said: “Nigeria’s position as a regional power puts it in the spotlight for the recovery and stability of Africa.

“Under your leadership and guidance, we believe the economy will recover and the entire country will be strengthened,’’ he said.

