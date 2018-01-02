We recorded some great achievements in 2017 - Obasa

news

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has said 2017 was a good year for Lagosians and the government.

The speaker also commended Nigerians for their courage, resilience and support in the past year, assuring that 2018 will bring in greater achievements by all tiers of government.

The Speaker's commendation was contained in his New Year message by his Chief Press Secretary, Musbau Rasak.

"We recorded some great achievements in 2017 particularly in Lagos State where the Akinwunmi Ambode administration has done a lot to improve the standard of living of the people through massive construction and implementation of people-oriented programmes," he said.

According to Obasa, in spite of the challenges facing the country, the past year witnessed lots of achievements particularly in Lagos State which have contributed to improved standard of living for the citizens and enhance their welfare.

Rt. Hon. Obasa acknowledged the fact that while the country is still facing some challenges, government at all levels will not relent in putting in place measures and programmes that will enhance the welfare of the people.

"There are still challenges but I want to assure you that government at all levels will not relent in putting in place measures, programmes, projects and policies that will enhance the welfare of our people in our aim to continue to improve their standard of living," the Lagos Assembly Speaker said.

Rt. Hon. Obasa stated further that despite the challenges faced by the country, Nigerians have remained resilient, courageous, supportive and united in their resolve to cooperate with government at all levels to surmount the challenges noting that Nigerians, particularly Lagosians deserve commendation and praises.

ALSO READ: Lagos Speaker urges Nigerians to imbibe love, tolerance and sacrifice

"While we remain united in our resolve to make Nigeria attain greater heights, we will continue to seek for your support, prayers, cooperation and understanding for the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration at all levels.

"I want to assure you that 2018 will bring in greater achievements which will enhance the welfare of our people. I wish you all a prosperous and fulfilling year," Rt. Hon. Obasa said.