We’re not withdrawing troops on internal operations – Army

The Nigerian Army

The army spokesman, Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu, who stated this in a statement on Sunday, said troops on internal operations across the country were not being withdrawn as insinuated in some quarters.

Army denies shielding Fulani herdsmen in Benue state

Nigerian Army

(The Nationalist)
The Nigerian Army says it will continue to assist civil authorities and live up to expectations in the discharge of its constitutional duties of defending the territorial integrity of the country.

According to Chukwu, troops on the ground will continue to intervene decisively to checkmate any form of criminality.

We, however, appeal for the general public’s continuous understanding, support and cooperation.

“We also wish to specifically appeal to the state Governors and Local Government Councils Chairmen to also be responsive to the needs of the citizens through the provision of social and developmental infrastructures.

“This will help reduce incidences of crime and criminality in our society,” he said.

He also called on the public to report any suspicious movements in their areas to security agencies for prompt action.

