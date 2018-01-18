Home > News > Local >

We’re making steady, remarkable progress in agriculture

Muhammadu Buhari We’re making steady, remarkable progress in agriculture, says President

The president said this at a ceremony to receive Letters of Credence from the Ambassadors of Democratic Republic of Greece, People’s Republic of Bangladesh and Republic of Portugal, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the agricultural sector has witnessed steady and remarkable progress in the last two years, significantly reducing the food import bill of the country.

He noted that the commendable performance in the agriculture sector had further fueled the government’s effort at re-positioning the economy, with more focus on export of commodities.

“We are very busy in the agricultural sector, and more Nigerians are getting involved,’’ the president told Maj.-Gen. Kazi Sharif Kaikoband, the Ambassador of the Republic of Bangladesh to Nigeria.

Buhari said the boom in the agricultural sector had also attracted more people, especially younger Nigerians, to pick interest in farming with long term plans for large scale farming and export of products.

In his remark, Kaikoband commended the president for the courageous steps he had taken in eliminating terrorism in the country.

“We have had the terrorism problem in Bangladesh for more than 36 years,’’ he said.

“Bangladesh denounces terrorism in all forms, irrespective of colour or country.’’

According to Kaikoband, education and sports provide new opportunities for improved relations as more Nigerians in Bangladesh are in schools or into sports, especially football.

The president also received Letters of Credence from Ms. Maria Saranto, Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Greece and Mr Anthonio Pedro Da Vinha Da Silva, Ambassador of the Republic of Portugal.

In separate meetings, the president congratulated the ambassadors on their postings to Nigeria.

He urged them to use the opportunity to explore the potentials of the country and improve on the good relations that had been built over the years.

