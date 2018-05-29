We’re committed to peace building, good governance - Buhari

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to keep faith with the current administration as it remains committed to the tenets of good governance.

The President made the call at the 2018 Democracy Day lecture, held on Monday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

While reflecting on the achievements of the APC-led Federal Government in the last three years, the president said his administration was working hard to deliver more democratic dividends to citizens.

“Overall we are on track. I thank all and commend all who have worked so far with us to achieve these successes.

“I assure you that our people will continue to see and experience more progress, more prosperity and greater security.’’

He called on Nigerians to remain steadfast and keep faith with this administration as it remained committed to peace building, good governance and the delivery of the best dividends of democracy to the Nigerian people.

Buhari noted that the country has had its rough times but maintained that the government would not allow itself to be overwhelmed.

According to him, the Federal Government has taken the needed steps to sustain peace in all parts of the country affected by various crises.

He said: “We have engaged in several rounds of dialogue and town hall meetings, targeted at peace building between aggrieved persons and communities.

“We have worked hard to decimate insurgents in various parts of the country.’’

The President, who sympathised with people affected by insurgency and communal clashes across the country, said the rebuilding of the North-east was on-going, saying this would enable displaced persons to return to their respective abodes.

He also reiterated the determination of his administration to fight corruption to a standstill in order to achieve meaningful development.

“Our resolve to fight corruption was informed by the realization that reducing corruption and ensuring the effective and just utilisation of public resources are crucial for achieving sustainable growth and development in Nigeria.

“Corruption has been at the root of most of the development challenges of our country.

“There can be no progress in any facet of our national life unless we tackle and curb corruption.

“Corruption manifests itself in several forms, including accelerating poverty, conflicts and civil disturbances, resulting into violence and destruction; therefore, all must be done to stop it.’’

He further reiterated that his administration would not relent in its efforts to eliminate the menace of corruption in spite of the strong opposition against such moves form some quarters.

He noted that Nigeria’s security situation had greatly improved against the background of what the current government inherited in 2015.

The president said: “Incidences of bombings in towns and villages have been drastically curtailed; series of plots have been averted with many culprits arrested through the vigilance, patriotism and professionalism of security agencies.’’

He therefore restated government’s determination to continue to equip troops to confront agents of violence until total victory was attained.

Buhari also noted that the economy had continued to improve with government achieving its objectives, some of which he listed to include increased food production and food security and rapid economic diversification.

He also observed with delight that the country’s foreign reserves had reached new heights.

The President, who reflected on events leading to the conduct and announcement of results of the 2015 general elections, `queried’ organisers of the programme for not inviting former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Godsday Orubebe to the event.

He said his invitation would have afforded him the opportunity to listen to Prof. Mahmud Jega’s lecture on good governance.

“Here I must digress to raise an observation by (to) the programme’s organisers because I did not see Mr Orubebe who ought to have come and listened to Prof. Jega delivering this lecture.

“This is a major observation. For those of us, who were lucky that there was light and we have the television to see the confrontation between Mr Orubebe and Prof. Jega, that instant made a life impression in some of us."

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Prof. Jega, the immediate past Chairman of INEC, delivered the 2018 Democracy Day lecture entitled; Peace Building and Good Governance for sustainable Development in Nigeria.