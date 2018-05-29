Home > News > Local >

We’re committed to peace building, good governance - Buhari

Buhari We’re committed to peace building, good governance – President

The President made the call at the 2018 Democracy Day lecture, held on Monday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

  • Published:
We’re committed to peace building, good governance - Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to keep faith with the current administration as it remains committed to the tenets of good governance.

The President made the call at the 2018 Democracy Day lecture, held on Monday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

While reflecting on the achievements of the APC-led Federal Government in the last three years, the president said his administration was working hard to deliver more democratic dividends to citizens.

“Overall we are on track. I thank all and commend all who have worked so far with us to achieve these successes.

“I assure you that our people will continue to see and experience more progress, more prosperity and greater security.’’

He called on Nigerians to remain steadfast and keep faith with this administration as it remained committed to peace building, good governance and the delivery of the best dividends of democracy to the Nigerian people.

Buhari noted that the country has had its rough times but maintained that the government would not allow itself to be overwhelmed.

According to him, the Federal Government has taken the needed steps to sustain peace in all parts of the country affected by various crises.

He said: “We have engaged in several rounds of dialogue and town hall meetings, targeted at peace building between aggrieved persons and communities.

“We have worked hard to decimate insurgents in various parts of the country.’’

The President, who sympathised with people affected by insurgency and communal clashes across the country, said the rebuilding of the North-east was on-going, saying this would enable displaced persons to return to their respective abodes.

He also reiterated the determination of his administration to fight corruption to a standstill in order to achieve meaningful development.

“Our resolve to fight corruption was informed by the realization that reducing corruption and ensuring the effective and just utilisation of public resources are crucial for achieving sustainable growth and development in Nigeria.

“Corruption has been at the root of most of the development challenges of our country.

“There can be no progress in any facet of our national life unless we tackle and curb corruption.

“Corruption manifests itself in several forms, including accelerating poverty, conflicts and civil disturbances, resulting into violence and destruction; therefore, all must be done to stop it.’’

He further reiterated that his administration would not relent in its efforts to eliminate the menace of corruption in spite of the strong opposition against such moves form some quarters.

He noted that Nigeria’s security situation had greatly improved against the background of what the current government inherited in 2015.

The president said: “Incidences of bombings in towns and villages have been drastically curtailed; series of plots have been averted with many culprits arrested through the vigilance, patriotism and professionalism of security agencies.’’

He therefore restated government’s determination to continue to equip troops to confront agents of violence until total victory was attained.

Buhari also noted that the economy had continued to improve with government achieving its objectives, some of which he listed to include increased food production and food security and rapid economic diversification.

He also observed with delight that the country’s foreign reserves had reached new heights.

The President, who reflected on events leading to the conduct and announcement of results of the 2015 general elections, `queried’ organisers of the programme for not inviting former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Godsday Orubebe to the event.

ALSO READ: This is why Obasanjo and Buhari are fighting again

He said his invitation would have afforded him the opportunity to listen to Prof. Mahmud Jega’s lecture on good governance.

“Here I must digress to raise an observation by (to) the programme’s organisers because I did not see Mr Orubebe who ought to have come and listened to Prof. Jega delivering this lecture.

“This is a major observation. For those of us, who were lucky that there was light and we have the television to see the confrontation between Mr Orubebe and Prof. Jega, that instant made a life impression in some of us."

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Prof. Jega, the immediate past Chairman of INEC, delivered the 2018 Democracy Day lecture entitled; Peace Building and Good Governance for sustainable Development in Nigeria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Adamawa Mubi cholera update: 434 cases recorded, with 13 deathsbullet
2 Ajaokuta Steel Company Pulse finds out why this facility has never...bullet
3 Buhari President terminates $195m 'questionable' contract promoted...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari President felicitates with Olisa Agbakoba at 65
Timi Frank APC chieftain reports Buhari to Trump
Democracy Day Lecture Buhari reminds Nigerians of Orubebe’s 2015 outburst
Buhari President has abandoned Igbos - PDP
Lai Mohammed Minister says Buhari’s achievements on infrastructure, unprecedented
Oby Ezekwesili Former minister blames Buhari’s government for recession
EFCC Agency says it has recovered N500b, convicted 603 people under Buhari

Local

EFCC says it has recovered N500b, convicted 603 people under Buhari
EFCC Agency says it has recovered N500b, convicted 603 people under Buhari
Ebola: FG assures on screening at Abuja Airport
Ebola FG assures on screening at Abuja Airport
Muslim cleric urges sincerity among political leaders
Ramadan Muslim cleric urges sincerity among political leaders
Police receive 604 cases of misconduct against personnel in 4th quarter
Abayomi Shogunle Police receive 604 cases of misconduct against personnel in 4th quarter