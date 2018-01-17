Home > News > Local >

We paid ransom twice, Gov Ishaku on murder of Taraba lawmaker

Darius Ishaku 'We paid ransom twice,' Taraba Gov on murder of kidnapped lawmaker

The lawmaker's dead body was found on the road in his hometown two days after the state government paid the second ransom to his kidnappers.

Taraba Governor Darius Ishaku

Taraba Governor Darius Ishaku

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has revealed that the government paid ransom twice to the kidnappers of a member of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Hosea Ibi, who was later murdered.

Ishaku said they were expecting Ibi to be released after the first ransom was paid but the kidnappers demanded more money, which was paid also paid. The kidnappers killed the lawmaker regardless of both payments.

'We paid ransom twice,' Gov Darius Ishaku reacts to murder of kidnapped Taraba lawmaker play

Hosea Ibi

(Punch)

 

The Governor stated this on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, when late Ibi's colleagues paid him a condolence visit at the Government House, Jalingo.

He said, "We paid the ransom thinking it was a case of kidnap. I thought he was going to be released unhurt.

"When I travelled out of the state, they still demanded for a second ransom and it was paid again; two days later he was murdered.

"The reason I am much pained is that the security agents in the state and I worked hard to ensure that Ibi was rescued unharmed, not knowing we were talking to murderers and not kidnappers.

"It is a sorrowful day for us as a people in Taraba State.

"Since I assumed the leadership of the state, there has been serious challenges, but I have not been as shocked as I am with this incident.

"All the same, we are believers of God and let us give it all to God.

"I implore the security in the state to do everything possible to bring those behind the ungodly incident to book for prosecution; we cannot continue in the face of insecurity. We must get rid of this to create peace for our people."

ALSO READ: Policeman dies, 2 injured in Ishaku's convoy accident

The lifeless body of Ibi, who represented Takum 1 in the state assembly, was found on the road in Takum local government 14 days after he was kidnapped.

