We need more employers to request corps members services

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Thursday in Abuja urged employers in the private and public sector to send in more requests for the services of corps members.

Mr Bello Ballama, the NYSC FCT Coordinator said this at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2017 Batch ‘B’ Stream II corps members at the Permanent Orientation Camp, Kubwa.

He said the NYSC had continued to reach out to employers to formally request the services of corps members in their establishments to ensure that they actively participated and served the nation where they were mostly needed.

Ballama assured that the scheme would carry out the posting of corps members correctly.

He urged employers who were already enjoying the services of corps members to ensure that they provided suitable accomodation, allowances and means of transportation for them.

“We have reached out to employers urging them to formally request for the services of these corps members in their establishments and we will carry out the postings correctly.

“When we post these corps members, please it is the responsibility of the employers to give them good and honest accommodations and means of transportation.

“Before the commencement of the orientation course, we were directed by the NYSC headquarters to reach out to Federal Health Tertiary Institutions to support the scheme with medical equipments and personnel.

“We have received this support and currently, we have representatives of some of these institutions in the camp.

“We also have our corps members who are medical personnel to provide the needed help in medical emergencies,” Ballama said.

Ballama urged all corps members to remain disciplined and shun all forms of immoral behaviour, saying they should uphold their dignity as they commenced service to the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 2,206 corps members dully registered for the 2017 Batch ‘B’ Stream II orientation course were sworn-in for the service year.