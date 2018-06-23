Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

We’ll restore your devastated communities, Buhari assures IDPs

Muhammadu Buhari We’ll restore your devastated communities, President assures IDPs

Esa disclosed that the President spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who received the IDPs at the precincts of the Aso Rock Villa on his behalf.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Muslim group hails President Buhari over imprisonment of ex-Govs Dariye, Nyame play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday assured internally displaced persons (IDPs) that his administration would leave no stone unturned in restoring their devastated communities for their immediate and safe return.

Mr Attah Esa, Deputy Director (Information), State House, Abuja, in a statement, said the President gave the assurance while congratulating the 2,000 IDPs at the Kuchingoro Camp, in the Federal Capital Territory who are getting set to return to their communities in the Northeast.

Esa disclosed that the President spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who received the IDPs at the precincts of the Aso Rock Villa on his behalf.

President Buhari assured all Nigerians that his administration would not forget citizens in their time of distress and would continue to work for the betterment and security of the people.

The President also used the opportunity to thank members of the international community and Nigerians, including Aliko Dangote, General T.Y Danjuma and other philanthropists, for their sustained efforts towards the reconstruction and rehabilitation of destroyed communities in the Northeast.

Mrs Maryam Nuhu, the leader of the IDPs, who were mainly women and children, thanked the Buhari Administration for the defeat of the Boko Haram terrorists and the ongoing reconstruction of their communities.

She said: “Our towns and villages have been cleared of these terrorists. We can now confidently return home and pick up our lives from the points where we will meet them.

“”Mr President, thanks for making this possible for us to be returning home.

“”Our sad story took a turn for the better because of the calibre of military leaders you appointed.’

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Suswam DSS arrests former Governor over Benue killingsbullet
2 Pulse Opinion The National Assembly has a N14.5bn question to answer...bullet
3 In Borno Many feared dead as Boko Haram detonates explosives inside...bullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram Army offers N5m reward for information on bomb-making factories
Football Migrants use World Cup Fan IDs to try to enter EU
In Nasarawa CAN donates relief materials to IDPs
Sadiya Farouk FG to begin repatriation of over 91,000 Nigerian refugees from Cameroon in July
In Borno 2,043 return home after years in Maiduguri IDP camp
Politics Dangote spends N2 billion to build a village for Internally Displaced Persons in North-East Nigeria
Fela Durotoye Presidential aspirant says Nigerians without PVC have no right to complain
United Nations Record 68.5 million people displaced worldwide
Boko Haram 2000 IDPs return to Guzamala LGA to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr 6 years after – Army

Local

World Cup 2018: This is how Osinbajo watched Nigeria beat Iceland
World Cup 2018 This is how Osinbajo watched Nigeria beat Iceland
President Buhari appoints new heads for federal agencies
Buhari President mourns Sule Gaya
Police deploy 5,000 officers, 2 helicopters for APC Convention
APC Convention Police deploy 5,000 officers, 2 helicopters to Eagles Square
NASS increased 2018 budget allocation by N14.5bn to buy diesel
2018 Budget NASS says it increased its budget by N14.5bn to buy diesel, fix elevator, CCTV